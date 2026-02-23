EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Tests 50-day EMA barrier near 183.00

EUR/JPY remains steady after three days of gains, trading around 182.70 during the European hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a potential bullish reversal as the currency cross is positioned slightly above the upper boundary of the descending channel pattern. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 47 (neutral) stays below 50, tempering upside momentum.

EUR/JPY cross hovers just under the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 182.80 while holding marginally above the nine-day EMA at 182.62. The short-term average steadies after a pullback, whereas the broader 50-day slope softens, underscoring a range-bound bias.

Momentum would improve on a close back above the 50-day EMA, would cause the emergence of the bullish bias, and support the EUR/JPY cross to explore the region around the all-time high of 186.88, which was recorded on January 23.

On the downside, failure to hold the nine-day EMA could drag the EUR/JPY cross back into the descending channel and target the lower boundary of the channel around 177.80. Further declines below the channel would reinforce the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the currency cross to navigate the region around the four-month low of 175.70.

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)