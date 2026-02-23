TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Tests 50-day EMA barrier near 183.00

  • EUR/JPY tests the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at 182.80.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index at 47 is capping upside momentum.
  • A break below the nine-day EMA at 182.62 may push the cross back into the descending channel.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Tests 50-day EMA barrier near 183.00
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/JPY remains steady after three days of gains, trading around 182.70 during the European hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a potential bullish reversal as the currency cross is positioned slightly above the upper boundary of the descending channel pattern. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 47 (neutral) stays below 50, tempering upside momentum.

EUR/JPY cross hovers just under the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 182.80 while holding marginally above the nine-day EMA at 182.62. The short-term average steadies after a pullback, whereas the broader 50-day slope softens, underscoring a range-bound bias.

Momentum would improve on a close back above the 50-day EMA, would cause the emergence of the bullish bias, and support the EUR/JPY cross to explore the region around the all-time high of 186.88, which was recorded on January 23.

On the downside, failure to hold the nine-day EMA could drag the EUR/JPY cross back into the descending channel and target the lower boundary of the channel around 177.80. Further declines below the channel would reinforce the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the currency cross to navigate the region around the four-month low of 175.70.

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.21%-0.19%-0.23%-0.11%0.03%-0.05%-0.24%
EUR0.21%0.03%-0.02%0.12%0.24%0.17%-0.03%
GBP0.19%-0.03%-0.04%0.07%0.21%0.14%-0.05%
JPY0.23%0.02%0.04%0.14%0.28%0.20%0.02%
CAD0.11%-0.12%-0.07%-0.14%0.14%0.06%-0.13%
AUD-0.03%-0.24%-0.21%-0.28%-0.14%-0.07%-0.27%
NZD0.05%-0.17%-0.14%-0.20%-0.06%0.07%-0.19%
CHF0.24%0.03%0.05%-0.02%0.13%0.27%0.19%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1800 after German sentiment data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1800 after German sentiment data

EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.1800 on Monday after the data from Germany highlighted a modest improvement in business sentiment in February. Meanwhile, the US Dollar stays under pressure amid growing unceratinty surrounding the US trade regime, allowing the pair to hold its ground.

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3550 as tariff confusion slams USD

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3550 as tariff confusion slams USD

GBP/USD extends the advance toward 1.3550 on Monday. The US Dollar faces intense selling pressure as tariff uncertainty lingers following US President Trump's latest announcement. Traders will take more cues from the broader market sentiment and central bank talks. 

Gold climbs above $5,100 on broad USD weakness

Gold climbs above $5,100 on broad USD weakness

Gold sticks to its bullish bias near the monthly above $5,100 on Monday. Renewed trade-war fears, along with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, turn out to be key factors that underpin the safe-haven precious metal and validate the constructive outlook.

Cardano braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano is down 4% at press time on Monday, entering its third consecutive day of decline. Bearish bias in Cardano’s derivatives market positional buildup aligns with rising pressure on the broader cryptocurrencymarket amid US President Donald Trump's reassessment of global tariffs and domestic conflict with the US Supreme Court. 

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

The cryptocurrency market starts the week in panic mode, with altcoins Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero. Bitcoin falls below $65,000 as the US President Donald Trump regroups amid renewed trade policy risks.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers