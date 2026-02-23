TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD trims intraday gains; holds above 1.1800 as German IFO survey fails to inspire

  • EUR/USD gains positive traction for the second straight day, though it lacks follow-through.
  • Renewed trade uncertainties weigh on the USD and act as a tailwind for the currency pair.
  • The German IFO business survey for February does little to provide any impetus to the Euro.
EUR/USD trims intraday gains; holds above 1.1800 as German IFO survey fails to inspire
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The EUR/USD pair trims a part of its intraday gains, though it manages to hold above the 1.1800 mark through the first half of the European session on Monday and moves little following the release of the IFO institute's business survey for February.

The headline IFO – Business Climate Index edged higher to 88.6 in February from 87.6 in the previous month, while the Current Assessment Index came in at 86.7 for the current month, compared with 85.7 previously. The data, however, fails to influence the shared currency amid the uncertainty over European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde’s tenure and renewed trade-war fears.

In fact, US President Donald Trump imposed a new global levy of 15% following a Supreme Court verdict on Friday against his sweeping reciprocal tariffs. In response, the European Parliament’s trade chief stated that the European Union (EU) will propose freezing the ratification process of the trade deal with the US until they’ve received details from the Trump administration on its trade policy.

Meanwhile, the latest developments reignite the so-called "Sell America" trade, which, along with bets for at least two more 25 basis points (bps) rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), weighs heavily on the US Dollar (USD). This, in turn, continues to act as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair, though the lack of any follow-through buying warrants some caution before positioning for further gains.

Economic Indicator

IFO – Business Climate

This German business sentiment index released by the CESifo Group is closely watched as an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations in Germany. The Institute surveys more than 7,000 enterprises on their assessment of the business situation and their short-term planning. The positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

Read more.

Last release: Mon Feb 23, 2026 09:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 88.6

Consensus: 88.4

Previous: 87.6

Source: IFO Institute

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1800 after German sentiment data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1800 after German sentiment data

EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.1800 on Monday after the data from Germany highlighted a modest improvement in business sentiment in February. Meanwhile, the US Dollar stays under pressure amid growing unceratinty surrounding the US trade regime, allowing the pair to hold its ground.

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3550 as tariff confusion slams USD

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3550 as tariff confusion slams USD

GBP/USD extends the advance toward 1.3550 on Monday. The US Dollar faces intense selling pressure as tariff uncertainty lingers following US President Trump's latest announcement. Traders will take more cues from the broader market sentiment and central bank talks. 

Gold climbs above $5,100 on broad USD weakness

Gold climbs above $5,100 on broad USD weakness

Gold sticks to its bullish bias near the monthly above $5,100 on Monday. Renewed trade-war fears, along with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, turn out to be key factors that underpin the safe-haven precious metal and validate the constructive outlook.

Cardano braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano is down 4% at press time on Monday, entering its third consecutive day of decline. Bearish bias in Cardano’s derivatives market positional buildup aligns with rising pressure on the broader cryptocurrencymarket amid US President Donald Trump's reassessment of global tariffs and domestic conflict with the US Supreme Court. 

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

The cryptocurrency market starts the week in panic mode, with altcoins Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero. Bitcoin falls below $65,000 as the US President Donald Trump regroups amid renewed trade policy risks.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers