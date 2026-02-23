When is the German IFO Survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?

The German IFO Survey Overview

Germany’s IFO institute will publish its business survey for February on Monday at 09:00 GMT.

The headline IFO – Business Climate Index is forecast to edge up to 88.4 in February from 87.6 in January.

The IFO – Current Assessment Index is expected to come at 86.1 in February, compared with 85.7 previously.

IFO – Expectations Index is projected to rise to 90.5 in the reported month, from 89.5 reading prior.

How could the German IFO Survey affect EUR/USD?

EUR/USD could stay supported after Germany's IFO Business Survey release, as the Euro (EUR) strengthens against the US Dollar following the US Supreme Court’s ruling that President Donald Trump’s tariffs imposed under the IEEPA were unlawful without Congressional approval.

However, Trump is reportedly considering a new 15% global tariff under alternative trade laws, prolonging uncertainty over US trade policy. Meanwhile, the European Parliament’s trade chief said the European Union would propose suspending ratification of its trade deal with the US until clearer policy guidance is provided by the administration.

Technically, the EUR/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.1820 at the time of writing. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has rebounded above the midline to 51, signaling neutral and stabilizing momentum. The pair is testing the immediate barrier at the nine-day EMA at 1.1825. A daily close above this short-term average could pave the way toward 1.2082, the highest level since June 2021. On the downside, a move back below the nine-day EMA would bring the 50-day EMA at 1.1776 support into focus.