USD/CHF remains confined in a range, around mid-0.9400s

- A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any impetus to USD/CHF.
- A recovery in the risk sentiment undermined the CHF’s safe-haven demand.
- A subdued USD demand failed to impress bulls and seemed to cap the upside.
The USD/CHF pair extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below mid-0.9400s.
A combination of diverging factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus, rather led to a subdued/range-bound price action through the early European session and held the pair well below one-week tops set on Thursday.
A strong recovery in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by solid gains across equity markets, weighed on traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Swiss franc, and was seen as one of the key factors lending some support.
Following the Fed's overnight announcement that it will inject more than $1.5 trillion of temporary liquidity into the short-term funding markets, the BoJ announced an unscheduled buying of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) and boosted investors' confidence.
Meanwhile, the positive factor, to a larger extent, was negated by the fact that the US dollar seemed struggling to build on the previous day's strong recovery gains, which eventually capped any upside for the major, at least for now.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before positioning for any meaningful intraday momentum amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases and mounting fears over the coronavirus outbreak.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9442
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.9439
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9632
|Daily SMA50
|0.9679
|Daily SMA100
|0.9776
|Daily SMA200
|0.9825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|45000.4788
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5556
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9656
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9318
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27810.5081
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17190.5262
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|-14999.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|-29999.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|-59999.0832
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|30000.7632
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60000.5826
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75000.6864
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
