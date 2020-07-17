USD/CHF refreshes daily lows, around 0.9400 mark amid notable USD supply

- USD/CHF met with some aggressive supply on Friday and snapped two days of winning streak.
- A strong pickup in the shared weighed heavily on the USD and exerted pressure on the major.
- A positive mood around the global equity markets failed to impress bulls or lend any support.
The heavily offered tone surrounding the greenback pushed the USD/CHF pair to fresh session lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a break below the 0.9400 mark.
The pair failed to capitalize on its modest gains recorded over the past two trading session and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from two-week tops. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar, which was weighed down by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields.
The US dollar was pressured by a goodish pickup in the shared currency, which remained supported by the optimism over a deal on the EU's proposed package. Investors remain convinced that the European leaders will make progress in agreeing on a €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund, aimed at aiding the region’s worst-hit economies.
Meanwhile, the likelihood of more stimulus helped offset concerns about the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases around the globe and worsening US-China relations. This coupled with positive news over the development of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus boosted investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
The risk-on flow was evident from a positive tone around the global equity markets, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc. The upbeat market mood, however, did little to impress bulls or extended any support to the USD/CHF pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of housing market data and Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which along with the broader market risk sentiment will produce some trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9412
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.9456
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.945
|Daily SMA50
|0.9552
|Daily SMA100
|0.96
|Daily SMA200
|0.971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9468
|Previous Daily Low
|0.943
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9456
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9362
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9651
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9376
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9453
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9444
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9434
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9413
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9396
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9473
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9489
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9511
