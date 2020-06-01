USD/CHF recovers above 0.9600 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF rebounds after falling to its lowest level in two months below 0.9600.
  • US Dollar Index erases majority of daily losses ahead of American session.
  • ISM Manufacturing PMI in the US is expected to improve to 43 in May.

The USD/CAD pair spent the second half of the previous week under bearish pressure and extended its slide on Monday to touch its lowest level since late March at 0.9579. However, the pair staged a rebound ahead of the American session and was last seen trading at 0.9612, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.

With most major European markets closed in observance of Whit Monday, the USD's performance remains as the sole driver of USD/CHF's movements.

Focus shifts to US data, Wall Street

Last week, the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost 1.5% amid the upbeat market mood on easing coronavirus-related lockdown measures. Although the index continued to edge lower at the start of the new week, it recovered the majority of early losses as investors seem to be adopting a cautious mood ahead of key macroeconomic data releases. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are flat on the day.

Moreover, the unrest that has spread across major cities in the US with mass protests and rioting could weigh on the sentiment and help greenback continue to find demand as a safe-haven.

At 1400 GMT, the ISM will release its Manufacturing PMI data, which is expected to show that the contraction in the sector continued in May albeit at a softer pace. Ahead of this data, the DXY is down 0.1% on the day at 98.18.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9613
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 0.9615
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9698
Daily SMA50 0.9696
Daily SMA100 0.9684
Daily SMA200 0.9782
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.965
Previous Daily Low 0.9602
Previous Weekly High 0.9736
Previous Weekly Low 0.9602
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.962
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9632
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9594
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9574
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9545
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9643
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9671
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9692

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recedes towards 1.1100 amid renewed US-China trade fears

EUR/USD recedes towards 1.1100 amid renewed US-China trade fears

EUR/USD trims gains and eases towards 1.1100 amid broad US dollar bounce, with US-China trade jitters back in play. Mixed Euro area final Manufacturing PMIs also keep a lid on the upside. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD losses the 1.2400 threshold as dollar recovers

GBP/USD losses the 1.2400 threshold as dollar recovers

The GBP/USD pair has extended its slide from daily tops as the greenback continues to grind higher. UK Markit Manufacturing PMI confirmed at 40.7 in May.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon

XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.

Read more

Gold surrenders early gains to over 1-week tops, back near $1735 area

Gold surrenders early gains to over 1-week tops, back near $1735 area

Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and was last seen trading with only modest daily gains, around the $1735 region.

Gold News

WTI consolidates around $35.50 amid OPEC+ output cuts extension hopes

WTI consolidates around $35.50 amid OPEC+ output cuts extension hopes

WTI (July futures on Nymex) is posting small losses in the European session, extending its upside consolidation phase from three-month tops of 35.89, reached in early Asia.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures