USD/CHF rebounds as Warsh nomination and hot PPI support the US Dollar

The Swiss Franc (CHF) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, as traders reassess the Federal Reserve (Fed) outlook following fresh signals from US President Donald Trump on the future leadership of the central bank. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading around 0.7717, rebounding after slipping to its lowest level since August 2011 near 0.7604 earlier this week.

Earlier on Friday, Donald Trump named former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh as his preferred candidate to lead the central bank. If confirmed by the Senate, Warsh would succeed current Chair Jerome Powell, whose term is set to expire in May.

Investors had initially feared that President Trump’s pick could tilt the Fed toward a more dovish policy path, given his repeated public calls for lower interest rates. However, markets have so far interpreted Kevin Warsh’s nomination as a relatively more hawkish choice, helping to ease concerns about the risk of aggressive rate cuts.

Warsh, who previously served as a Fed Governor, is widely viewed as a policy insider, a factor that has also helped calm part of the recent debate over the Fed’s independence, especially compared with other candidates that had reportedly been under consideration.

This shift in sentiment has lifted the Greenback across the board. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 96.94, rebounding after hitting a four-year low near 95.56 earlier this week.

Further support for the US Dollar comes from hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, with headline producer prices rising 0.5% MoM in December, up from 0.2% in November and above forecasts, while the annual rate held at 3.0%, beating expectations of 2.7%.

Meanwhile, core PPI surged 0.7% MoM, sharply above the 0.2% consensus and the prior flat reading, lifting the yearly core measure to 3.3% from 3.0%, also above estimates of 2.9%.

Traders also digested remarks from Fed officials. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he dissented in favour of a 25-basis-point cut at the last meeting, arguing that policy remains too restrictive and should move closer to a neutral level near 3%, versus the current 3.50%-3.75% range.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should remain patient for now and needs clear evidence that inflation is returning to the 2% target.

Looking ahead, traders await Swiss Real Retail Sales (YoY) for December and the SVME Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for January on Monday, alongside the US Manufacturing PMI.