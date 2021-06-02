USD/CHF pulls away from daily highs, hold above 0.9000

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF reached a daily high of 0.9025 on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index continues to push higher after closing in the green on Tuesday.
  • Federal Reserve will publish its Beige Book 1800 GMT.

The USD/CHF pair stayed relatively quiet at the start of the week and posted small losses on Monday and Tuesday before gaining traction on Wednesday. After reaching a fresh daily high of 0.9025, however, the pair erased a portion of its daily gains and was last seen rising 0.42% at 0.9006. 

DXY stays above 90.00 as focus shifts to Fed's Beige Book

The renewed USD strength helped USD/CHF push higher during the European session. The ISM's Manufacturing PMI report showed on Tuesday and input prices rose sharply in the manufacturing sector in May and triggered a rally in the US Treasury bond yields. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield rising 2% on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a decisive recovery and preserved its bullish momentum on Wednesday. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.16% at 90.06.

Meanwhile,  Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday that they welcome the recent weakening in the CHF but reiterated that the currency is still "highly valued."

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve its Beige Book. Market participants will look for fresh clues regarding inflation expectations in the 12 Fed districts.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9005
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 0.897
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9013
Daily SMA50 0.9154
Daily SMA100 0.9102
Daily SMA200 0.9075
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8999
Previous Daily Low 0.8947
Previous Weekly High 0.903
Previous Weekly Low 0.893
Previous Monthly High 0.9165
Previous Monthly Low 0.893
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8967
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8979
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8945
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.892
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8893
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8997
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9024
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9048

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

