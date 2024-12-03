USD/CHF Price Prediction: Head and Shoulders hints at further declines

- USD/CHF has formed a bearish H&S pattern which hints at more weakness.
- More downside will be confirmed by a break below the base of the pattern or its “neckline”.
USD/CHF has likely formed a bearish Head and Shoulders (H&S) reversal pattern on the 4-hour chart, which, if valid, indicates a probable decline is on the cards for the pair.
USD/CHF 4-hour Chart
The H&S is composed of a peak, the “head” (H) and two shoulders either side (S). A break below the neckline at the base of the pattern confirms a decline lower. The pattern is a bearish reversal sign.
On USD/CHF the neckline is at around 0.8797. The initial target for the pattern is at 0.8703, the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of the height of the pattern extrapolated lower (red line labelled 0.618 on chart).
Volume has declined during the formation of the H&S (red dashed line), further enhancing the validity of the pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0500 ahead of US data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0500 on Tuesday. The pair draws support from an improved risk sentiment, which acts as a headwind for the US Dollar rebound. The upside, however, appears capped due to French political instability. US jobs data is eagerly awaited.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2700 improving risk mood
GBP/USD finds demand and reverts toward 1.2700 in European trading on Tuesday. A modest US Dollar retreat on improved market mood and profit-taking ahead of the key US JOLTS Job Openings data help the pair stretch higher.
Gold stabilizes, trades in tight range below $2,650
Following Monday's retreat, Gold stabilizes and trades in a narrow band below $2,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat near 4.2% ahead of US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather directional momentum.
Chainlink holds near three-year high fueled by EU tokenized securities partnership
Chainlink (LINK) price trades slightly down around $25.50 on Tuesday following a 33% rally that was spurred by its partnership with Frankfurt-based fintech 21X for Europe’s first tokenized securities trading and settlement system.
The fall of Barnier’s government would be bad news for the French economy
This French political stand-off is just one more negative for the euro. With the eurozone economy facing the threat of tariffs in 2025 and the region lacking any prospect of cohesive fiscal support, the potential fall of the French government merely adds to views that the ECB will have to do the heavy lifting in 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.