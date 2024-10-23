USD/CHF Price Prediction: Extends uptrend towards 100-day SMA

- USD/CHF is closing in on the key 100-day SMA, where it will probably encounter resistance.
- The pair is in an established short and medium-term uptrend and the odds favor more upside to come.
USD/CHF extends its uptrend from the late September lows and approaches resistance at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently situated at 0.8697.
USD/CHF Daily Chart
USD/CHF has now reached the target generated after it broke out of its September range, at 0.8680 – the 100% Fibonacci (Fib) extrapolation of the height of the range higher. This could signify that bullish pressure will lessen.
A break above the 100-day SMA and the 0.8700 level could lead to a further extension to the 0.8750 resistance level (August 15 high).
USD/CHF’s short and medium-term trends are bullish but its longer-term trend is probably still bearish despite the recent strong recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
