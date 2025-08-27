- USD/CHF extends losses after Powell signals rate cuts, boosting Swiss Franc’s safe-haven appeal.
- Pair consolidates between support and 50-day SMA, with RSI indicating sideways momentum.
- Break below support exposes further downside, while resistance capped by 100-day SMA.
USD/CHF extended its downtrend for the second straight day, down 0.16%, trading at 0.8020 after hitting a daily high of 0.8076. A flight to safety has favored the Swiss Franc as the Dollar digest the dovish tilt by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who opened the door for adjusting interest rates.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The pair is consolidating between 0.8000 and the 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), at 0.8025s, respectively, lacking a clear directional bias ahead of a busy economic calendar. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near its neutral line, reinforcing the view of sideways trade.
On the downside, a retest of 0.8000—the recent lower low from July 28—remains possible. A drop below would target 0.7944 from July 28, then the July 23 cycle low at 0.7911. Conversely, a move above 0.8075 could pave the way toward 0.8100, with the 100-day SMA at 0.8139 acting as the next key resistance.
USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily
Swiss Franc Price This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies this week. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.72%
|0.15%
|0.35%
|-0.27%
|-0.22%
|0.18%
|0.08%
|EUR
|-0.72%
|-0.57%
|-0.45%
|-0.99%
|-0.86%
|-0.55%
|-0.64%
|GBP
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|0.00%
|-0.43%
|-0.35%
|0.03%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|-0.35%
|0.45%
|0.00%
|-0.56%
|-0.53%
|-0.09%
|-0.15%
|CAD
|0.27%
|0.99%
|0.43%
|0.56%
|0.10%
|0.48%
|0.35%
|AUD
|0.22%
|0.86%
|0.35%
|0.53%
|-0.10%
|0.38%
|0.28%
|NZD
|-0.18%
|0.55%
|-0.03%
|0.09%
|-0.48%
|-0.38%
|-0.10%
|CHF
|-0.08%
|0.64%
|0.08%
|0.15%
|-0.35%
|-0.28%
|0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
