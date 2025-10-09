TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Refreshes monthly high near 0.8040

  • USD/CHF jumps to near 0.8040, the highest level seen in a month.
  • Investors await Fed Powell’s speech to get fresh cues on the monetary policy outlook.
  • The SNB is unlikely to push interest rates into negative territory.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Refreshes monthly high near 0.8040
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The USD/CHF pair posts a fresh monthly high near 0.8040 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Swiss Franc pair trades firmly as the US Dollar (USD) trades close to its two-month high ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell at 12:30 GMT.

During the European session, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near 99.00.

Investors will pay close attention to Fed Powell’s speech to get cues about how much the United States (US) central bank will cut interest rates further in the remaining year.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the September policy meeting showed on Wednesday that officials that it would likely be appropriate to ease policy further over the remainder of 2025 as downside risks to employment to have increased.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc (CHF) trades broadly firm as investors expect that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will not push interest rates into negative territory.

USD/CHF holds above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.7975, suggesting that the near-term trend is bullish.

However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) wobbles inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sharp volatility contraction.

A further recovery move by the pair above the August 1 high of 0.8170 will open the room for more upside towards the June 19 high of 0.8215, followed by the June 6 high of 0.8248.

In an alternate scenario, the pair could slide towards 0.7800, if it breaks below the September 17 low of 0.7829.

USD/CHF daily chart

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD remains well on the back foot on Thursday, down for the fourth day in a row and trading in levels last seen in early August in the 1.1550-1.1540 band. The pair’s sharp retracement follows the firmer stance in the Greenback amid steady shutdown concerns and the generalised risk-off mood.

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD now loses further traction and slips back below the 1.3300 support, reaching multi-week lows at the same time. Cable’s pronounced decline comes amid the continuous buying interest for the Greenback and the generalised downward bias in the risk-associated assets.

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold gives away part of the recent advance, receding from recent all-time tops, piercing the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. So far, the precious metal remains propped up by shutdown uncertainty, geopolitics and the likelihood of extra rate cuts by the Fed.

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

After rising toward $4,700 on Tuesday, ETH saw a rejection, dropping nearly 8% over the past three days as prices pulled back toward the $4,300 level. The decline saw medium-scale holders initiating a massive distribution, depleting their collective balance by 1.22 million ETH since Monday, according to data from CryptoQuant.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash rallies for the second consecutive day, eyeing a breakout above $200. The Ethereum Foundation is committed to working with the ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of privacy protocols.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers