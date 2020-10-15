USD/CHF Price Analysis: Wednesday’s hanging man, monthly resistance line highlight 0.9100 for bears

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF directs the previous day’s failure to cross 0.9150 towards 0.9100 round-figure.
  • 50-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offer immediate supports amid bearish MACD.
  • Bulls can target 0.9200 after the trendline break.

USD/CHF drops to 0.9131, down 0.05%, while heading into the European session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair respects the previous day’s pullback from a falling trend line stretched from September 28. Additionally, bearish MACD and Wednesday’s hanging man candlestick offer extra support to the pair sellers.

As a result, the immediate support of 50-day SMA, near 0.9130, followed by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September month’s upside, near 0.9110, may fail to stop the USD/CHF bears before offering them the 0.9100 thresholds.

Though, the monthly low of 0.9087 and the September 10 bottom around 0.9050 can surely challenge the quote’s further selling towards the prior month’s low of 0.8998.

On the upside, a clear break of the mentioned trend line, at 0.9140 now, will trigger a fresh run-up towards the previous week’s peak near 0.9200 However, the monthly high near 0.9220 and 0.9245 can probe USD/CHF upside then after.

During the quote’s sustained rise past-0.9245, September 25 peak close to 0.9300 will lure the buyers.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9132
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 0.9136
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9177
Daily SMA50 0.9133
Daily SMA100 0.9274
Daily SMA200 0.948
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9163
Previous Daily Low 0.9114
Previous Weekly High 0.9203
Previous Weekly Low 0.9093
Previous Monthly High 0.9296
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9132
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9144
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9112
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9088
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9063
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9162
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9187
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD looks south as yield differentials favor dollar strength

EUR/USD looks south as yield differentials favor dollar strength

Risks for EUR/USD appear skewed to the downside, as the US-German bond yield differentials are rising amid fears of a prolonged coronavirus-induced slowdown across the Eurozone. The pair will remain at the mercy of the macro factors ahead of the US jobless claims.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 ahead of the key EU summit

GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 ahead of the key EU summit

GBP/USD fades Wednesday’s upside moves while easing towards the 1.3000 threshold. UK PM Johnson, top officials from Brussels blame each other for the Brexit deadlock. EU hopeful to extend Brexit talks beyond October 15 deadline, Johnson will make a decision today.

GBP/USD News

Gold trades near rising channel support

Gold trades near rising channel support

Gold is flirting with the lower end of a 2.5-week long-ascending channel. A breakdown would mean a continuation of the sell-of from mid-September highs. On the higher side, a close above the Oct 12 high of 1,933 is needed to invalidate the bearish lower highs setup. 

Gold News

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality

The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.

Read more

WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures