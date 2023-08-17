USD/CHF Price Analysis: Trades flat with mild gains above the 0.8800 area

- USD/CHF remains confined in a narrow range with mild gains above the 0.8800 area.
- The pair holds above the 50- and 100-hour EMAs; RSI and MACD hold above the bullish territory.
- The immediate resistance level will emerge at 0.8830; 0.8770 acts as an initial support level.
The USD/CHF pair trades flat with mild gains above the 0.8800 area heading into the early European session on Thursday. The pair has been trading within a consolidation phase since July 27.
That said, the upbeat US data and the possibility of a further tightening cycle from the Federal Reserve (Fed) are the main drivers of the US Dollar's (USD) strength and boost USD/CHF higher. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes emphasised that inflation remained unacceptably high while Fed officials opened the door for additional tightening of monetary policy to bring inflation to the longer-run target.
From the technical perspective, USD/CHF holds above the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with an upward slope, which means the path of least resistance for the pair is to the upside. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above 50, while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) holds above bullish territory, supporting the buyers for the time being.
The immediate resistance level for USD/CHF will emerge at 0.8830 (high of August 14). The additional upside filter is located at 0.8875 (high of July 7) en route to a psychological round mark at 0.8900. A break above the latter will see the next barrier at 0.8920 (high of July 10).
Looking at the downside, 0.8770 acts as an initial support level for the pair, portraying the 50-hour EMA and a low of August 15. Further south, the next stop of the USD/CHF pair is located at 0.8755 (the 100-hour EMA, a low of August 11). Any intraday pullback below the latter would expose the next critical contention level at 0.8700. The mentioned level represents a low of August 4 and a psychological round figure. The next downside stop emerged at 0.8665 (low of July 31).
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8807
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8727
|Daily SMA50
|0.8825
|Daily SMA100
|0.891
|Daily SMA200
|0.9107
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8814
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8774
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8783
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.879
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8778
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8818
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
