USD/CHF Price Analysis: Stretches post-SNB advances toward 0.8980 resistance confluence

- USD/CHF picks up bids to refresh intraday high, extends post-SNB run-up amid downbeat market sentiment.
- Convergence of 50-SMA, fortnight-old descending trend line challenges Swiss Franc (CHF) sellers.
- 200-SMA acts as an extra filter towards the north; pair sellers need validation from seven-week-old rising support line.
USD/CHF holds onto the previous day’s bullish bias while refreshing the intraday top near 0.8970 amid early Friday morning. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair portrays the failure to cheer the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) rate hike as sour sentiment underpins the US Dollar.
Also read: S&P500 Futures retreat towards 4,400, yields grind higher as central banks fuel recession woes
As a result, the major currency pair jostles with the key upside hurdle surrounding 0.8980, comprising the 50-SMA and a downward-sloping resistance line from June 12.
It’s worth noting that the USD/CHF pair’s successful rebound from a seven-week-long rising support line joins the bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought, to depict the buyer’s ability to cross the immediate resistance near 0.8980.
Following that, the 0.9000 psychological magnet and the 200-SMA hurdle of 0.9010 will act as extra checks for the USD/CHF bulls before directing them toward the monthly high of near 0.9120.
On the flip side, the intraday bottom of around 0.8945 acts as immediate support for the USD/CHF pair to watch during the quote’s pullback.
However, the sellers remain off the table unless the pair trades above the previously mentioned support line, close to 0.8910 at the latest.
In a case where the USD/CHF breaks the 0.8910 support, the 0.8900 round figure may act as a validation point for the pair’s downside towards the previous monthly low of around 0.8820.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8969
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|0.8947
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9025
|Daily SMA50
|0.8979
|Daily SMA100
|0.9101
|Daily SMA200
|0.9327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8973
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8907
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9109
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8948
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8932
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8877
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8846
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8977
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9008
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9043
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6700 on mixed Australia PMI data, risk aversion
AUD/USD is falling toward 0.6700, changing course after the Australian S&P Global PMIs for June came in mixed data early Friday. The pair is losing ground, as the US Dollar is extending its recovery amid intensifying risk-off flows on global economic concerns. Focus on US PMIs, Fedspeak.
USD/JPY sits at 143.00, near its highest level since November 2022
USD/JPY is trading close to 1the 43.00 mark through the Asian session on Friday, consolidating the previous day's strong rally to a fresh high since November 2022. Risk aversion is fuelling safe-haven flows into the Japanese Yen, limiting the USD/JPY upside. US PMIs awaited.
Gold hangs near multi-month low, remains vulnerable
Gold price is seen consolidating its recent downfall to over a three-month low. A hawkish outlook by major central banks acts as a headwind for the commodity. The US Dollar preserves the overnight recovery gains and contributes to cap.
Binance.US warns customers of further limitations as the court's 13-day timeline closes in
Binance.US has warned customers that its banking partners would pause USD withdrawals soon. The announcement came after the exchange worked to restore the option, asking users to convert USD to stablecoins.
Chair Powell was not as hawkish as feared
Despite the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continuing to beat the hawkish drum during his second day of congressional testimony, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday as investors lean into Tech and defensives and away from cyclicals.