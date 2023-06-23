S&P500 Futures retreat towards 4,400, yields grind higher as central banks fuel recession woes

- Market sentiment roils as hawkish central bank moves propel fears of economic slowdown.
- S&P500 Futures fade the previous day’s corrective bounce off weekly low.
- Yields grind higher as Fed Chair Powell defends hawkish bias, US data appears less troublesome.
- Preliminary PMIs for June, market’s reaction to central bank moves eyed for clear directions.
The risk profile roils on early Friday amid market players’ fear of witnessing recession after the latest slew of hawkish central bank actions. Adding strength to the risk-off mood could be the higher inflation concerns and the US-China tension. However, a holiday in Beijing joins a light calendar in Asia, apart from Japan’s inflation, to restrict the trading momentum ahead of the key preliminary activity data for June.
While portraying the mood, the S&P500 Futures print mild losses around 4,415 after the previous day’s mixed closing of Wall Street and upbeat US Treasury bond yields. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields rose the most in a week after the central bank play before recently easing to around 3.78% and 4.79% in that order by the press time.
It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to extend the previous day’s rebound from the six-week low to around 102.55 by the press time. The same exert downside pressure on the prices of Gold and Oil, respectively around $1,912 and $69.00 by the press time.
A slew of central banks announced hawkish moves the previous day and bolstered concerns of “higher for longer” rates. Among them, the Bank of England (BoE), informally known as the “Old Lady”, surprised markets by lifting benchmark rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 5% versus major expectations favoring a 0.25% rate hike. Further, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) matched market forecasts while announcing 25 basis points increase in its benchmark interest rate, to 1.75%. This was the fifth consecutive rate lift from the Swiss central bank. Additionally, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) hiked rates for the first time since August 2021 whereas the Norges Central Bank announced rate increases.
However, most of the respective currencies remained on the back foot amid fears that the broad rate hikes have an economic toll, especially during a time of higher inflation and geopolitical tension.
Apart from the central bank moves, hawkish testimony from Fed Chair Powell also weighs on the risk profile. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell repeated most of his previous day’s remarks during his testimony 2.0, this time in front of the Senate Housing Committee. Though his statements like, “(It) will be appropriate to raise rates again this year, perhaps two more times,” allowed the US Dollar to refresh the intraday high while eyeing to reverse Wednesday’s losses.
Though, downbeat comments from Thomas Barkin, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, as well as US Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen, prod the US Dollar Index bulls earlier in the day. That said, Fed’s Barkin showed readiness to vote for rate cuts on conviction of a slowdown in inflation while US Treasury Secretary Yellen flags recession fears as Fed tightens policy.
Looking ahead, the first readings of June’s activity numbers for the UK, Germany, Eurozone and the US will be crucial to watch for clear directions. It’s worth noting, however, that the downbeat mood can continue to weigh on the riskier assets.
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6700 on mixed Australia PMI data, risk aversion
AUD/USD is falling toward 0.6700, changing course after the Australian S&P Global PMIs for June came in mixed data early Friday. The pair is losing ground, as the US Dollar is extending its recovery amid intensifying risk-off flows on global economic concerns. Focus on US PMIs, Fedspeak.
USD/JPY sits at 143.00, near its highest level since November 2022
USD/JPY is trading close to 1the 43.00 mark through the Asian session on Friday, consolidating the previous day's strong rally to a fresh high since November 2022. Risk aversion is fuelling safe-haven flows into the Japanese Yen, limiting the USD/JPY upside. US PMIs awaited.
Gold hangs near multi-month low, remains vulnerable
Gold price is seen consolidating its recent downfall to over a three-month low. A hawkish outlook by major central banks acts as a headwind for the commodity. The US Dollar preserves the overnight recovery gains and contributes to cap.
Binance.US warns customers of further limitations as the court's 13-day timeline closes in
Binance.US has warned customers that its banking partners would pause USD withdrawals soon. The announcement came after the exchange worked to restore the option, asking users to convert USD to stablecoins.
Chair Powell was not as hawkish as feared
Despite the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continuing to beat the hawkish drum during his second day of congressional testimony, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday as investors lean into Tech and defensives and away from cyclicals.