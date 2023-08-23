USD/CHF Price Analysis: Stays pressured near 0.8800 within immediate triangle, US PMI eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • USD/CHF fades bounce off 100-SMA as traders await US S&P Global PMIs for August.
  • Fortnight-old ascending triangle restricts immediate moves of Swiss Franc pair.
  • Steady RSI, failure to defend recovery from key SMA lure pair sellers.
  • 200-SMA acts as additional check for bears; buyers need validation from “Golden Fibonacci Ratio”.

USD/CHF languishes around 0.8800 as it fades the previous day’s rebound from the 100-SMA heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the preliminary readings of the August month Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for the US.

In addition to retreating towards the 100-SMA level of around 0.8780, the steady RSI (14) line and the existence of a 13-day-long rising triangle formation, currently between 0.8770 and 0.8830, also keep the USD/CHF sellers hopeful.

On a clear downside break of the 0.8770 mark, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair sellers could aim for the 200-SMA support of 0.8720 before rushing toward the theoretical target of the triangle breakdown, around 0.8650.

Meanwhile, USD/CHF rebound needs to cross the top line of the aforementioned triangle, close to 0.8830, to convince intraday buyers.

Even so, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s late June–July downside, near 0.8840, will act as the final defense of the pair bears.

Overall, the USD/CHF is likely to remain bearish unless crossing 0.8840. However, the downside move should draw support from the softer US S&P Global PMIs for August, as well as dovish Fed concerns, to dominate further.

USD/CHF: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.88
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 0.8804
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8754
Daily SMA50 0.8805
Daily SMA100 0.8897
Daily SMA200 0.9094
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8809
Previous Daily Low 0.8765
Previous Weekly High 0.8828
Previous Weekly Low 0.8738
Previous Monthly High 0.9005
Previous Monthly Low 0.8552
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8793
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8782
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8777
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8749
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8733
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8821
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8837
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8865

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of EU/US PMI

EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of EU/US PMI

EUR/USD is recovering ground above 1.0850 on Wednesday's early European morning. Cautious optimism and a retreat in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields underpin EUR/USD's renewed upside. All eyes remain on the EU and US PMIs. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades above 23.6% Fibo at 1.2740, caution ahead of UK PMIs

GBP/USD trades above 23.6% Fibo at 1.2740, caution ahead of UK PMIs

GBP/USD experiences strength due to the possibility of interest rate hikes by the BoE. 55-day EMA acts as the immediate support aligned to the weekly low at 1.2710. MACD suggests mixed sentiments of GBP/USD traders.

GBP/USD News

Gold stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar

Gold stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar

Gold price gains positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields undermines the US Dollar and lends some support. China's economic woes further boost demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.

Gold News

Former OpenSea manager to forfeit 15.98 Ethereum tokens following insider trading case sentencing

Former OpenSea manager to forfeit 15.98 Ethereum tokens following insider trading case sentencing

Fortune Crypto reports that the former manager at OpenSea, Nathaniel Chastain, was sentenced to three months imprisonment for insider trading, among other charges, in the digital asset space.

Read more

Jackson Hole symposium to shape Dollar’s path

Jackson Hole symposium to shape Dollar’s path

The Fed’s annual economic symposium will kick off on Thursday, but the highlight will be Chairman Powell’s flagship speech on Friday. With US yields trading at their highest levels of this cycle, his signals on interest rates could either add fuel to this rally or trigger a correction, driving the dollar accordingly. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures