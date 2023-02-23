Share:

USD/CHF resumed its uptrend as the 20-day EMA is about to cross over the 50-DMA.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Could shift neutral-upwards once it regains 0.9400.

The USD/CHF climbs above 0.9300, extending its gains after cracking the previous weekly high and reaching a new one at 0.9348 on Thursday. At the time of typing, the USD/CHF exchanges hand at 0.9342.

The USD/CHF pair is neutral to downward biased, indicated by the long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), the 100 and 200-day EMAs, resting above the exchange rate at 0.9384 and 0.9455, respectively. Furthermore, the USD/CHF trades beneath the January 6 daily high of 0.9409, keeping the bearish bias intact. If this rate is surpassed, the USD/CHF can reach the 200-day EMA level.

Even though the USD/CHF bias is tilted to the downside, the pair appears to have bottomed around 0.9059. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC) are bullish, suggesting buyers are moving in.

Therefore, the USD/CHF path of least resistance is upward in the near term. The first resistance would be the January 12 high at 0.9360. A decisive break and the following resistance tested would be the 100-day EMA at 0.9384, ahead of the 0.9400 figure. Once those two resistance areas are broken, buyers will aim toward the 200-day EMA at 0.9454 before posing a threat of the 0.9500 figure.

Contrarily, if the USD/CHF drops below the 50-day EMA at 0.9283, that would exacerbate a fall toward the February 14 daily low at 0.9135.

USD/CHF Daily chart

USD/CHF Key technical levels