- USD/CHF resumed its uptrend as the 20-day EMA is about to cross over the 50-DMA.
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Could shift neutral-upwards once it regains 0.9400.
The USD/CHF climbs above 0.9300, extending its gains after cracking the previous weekly high and reaching a new one at 0.9348 on Thursday. At the time of typing, the USD/CHF exchanges hand at 0.9342.
The USD/CHF pair is neutral to downward biased, indicated by the long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), the 100 and 200-day EMAs, resting above the exchange rate at 0.9384 and 0.9455, respectively. Furthermore, the USD/CHF trades beneath the January 6 daily high of 0.9409, keeping the bearish bias intact. If this rate is surpassed, the USD/CHF can reach the 200-day EMA level.
Even though the USD/CHF bias is tilted to the downside, the pair appears to have bottomed around 0.9059. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC) are bullish, suggesting buyers are moving in.
Therefore, the USD/CHF path of least resistance is upward in the near term. The first resistance would be the January 12 high at 0.9360. A decisive break and the following resistance tested would be the 100-day EMA at 0.9384, ahead of the 0.9400 figure. Once those two resistance areas are broken, buyers will aim toward the 200-day EMA at 0.9454 before posing a threat of the 0.9500 figure.
Contrarily, if the USD/CHF drops below the 50-day EMA at 0.9283, that would exacerbate a fall toward the February 14 daily low at 0.9135.
USD/CHF Daily chart
USD/CHF Key technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9343
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|0.9315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9223
|Daily SMA50
|0.9249
|Daily SMA100
|0.9476
|Daily SMA200
|0.9576
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9319
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9253
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9332
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9138
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9294
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9278
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9273
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9207
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9361
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9404
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
