- USD/CHF consolidation the biggest daily gains in over a week.
- Two-week-old descending trend line, 200-HMA guard immediate upside.
- Bearish MACD signals back the failure to cross key hurdles and direct sellers towards immediate support line.
USD/CHF holds lower ground as it extends the previous day’s pullback to snap a two-day uptrend around 0.9180 on early Monday.
In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair also justifies the bearish MACD signals while approaching an ascending support line from last Wednesday, close to 0.9160 by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the quote’s weakness past 0.9160 will make it vulnerable to refreshing the monthly low, currently around 0.9085.
As a result, August 2021 low near 0.9020 and the 0.9000 psychological magnet could gain the USD/CHF bear’s attention past 0.9160.
If at all the USD/CHF pair remains bearish past 0.9000, the June 2021 bottom around 0.8925 and the year 2021 trough of 0.8757 will be in focus.
On the flip side, a convergence of the downward-sloping resistance line from January 06 and the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA), close to 0.9230-35, could challenge short-term USD/CHF recovery.
Following that, a run-up towards 0.9365 and the monthly high near 0.9410 can’t be ruled out.
In a case where USD/CHF remains firmer past 0.9410, the late November 2022 swing high around 0.9600 will be in focus as it acts as the last defense of the pair sellers.
Overall, USD/CHF is likely to decline more but the downside room appears limited.
USD/CHF: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9182
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.9203
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9262
|Daily SMA50
|0.9345
|Daily SMA100
|0.9596
|Daily SMA200
|0.9639
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9235
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9142
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9288
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9201
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9199
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9177
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9151
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9058
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9245
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9287
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9338
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
