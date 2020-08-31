USD/CHF Price Analysis: Seesaws in a symmetrical triangle around multi-month low

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF takes a U-turn from the short-term triangle resistance near 0.9050.
  • Sustained trading below 200-HMA, normal RSI keep the bears hopeful.
  • Bulls need a fresh monthly high for conviction.

USD/CHF recedes to 0.9039 while heading into the European session on Monday. Even so, the pair trades inside a symmetrical triangle getting support and resistance line from August 28.

Considering the normal RSI conditions, as well as the pair’s declines below 200-HMA, the quote is likely to remain weak with the formation’s support of 0.9027 acting as immediate rest-point during further weakness.

It should, additionally, be noted that the 0.9000 threshold may question the sellers past-0.9027, which if ignored can divert the moves to January 20, 2015 top near 0.8840.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the triangle’s resistance, at 0.9045 now, will challenge a 200-HMA level of 0.9088 before attacking the previous week’s tops near 0.9130.

Though, the buyers aren’t expected to be convinced unless the pair refreshes the monthly high above 0.9242.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9039
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 0.9044
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9106
Daily SMA50 0.9263
Daily SMA100 0.9456
Daily SMA200 0.9592
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.91
Previous Daily Low 0.9024
Previous Weekly High 0.9128
Previous Weekly Low 0.9024
Previous Monthly High 0.9494
Previous Monthly Low 0.9056
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9053
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9071
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9012
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.898
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8936
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9088
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9132
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9163

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.1900 ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD battles 1.1900 ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally off the highs it achieved after the Fed announced a dovish policy shift. Preliminary German inflation figures are eyed as August ends.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries

GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries

GBP/USD is trading above 1.33 but off the 2020 peak as concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes are weighing on the pound. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls again battle 21-day SMA around $1,970

XAU/USD bulls again battle 21-day SMA around $1,970

Gold prices stay mildly bid while keeping Friday’s break of monthly falling trend line. Bearish MACD, 21-day SMA question the bulls targeting $2,000. A six-week-old ascending trend line, 50-day SMA restrict short-term downside.

Gold News

Forex Today: Stocks cheer coronavirus hopes, dollar licks its wounds in the Fed aftermath

Forex Today: Stocks cheer coronavirus hopes, dollar licks its wounds in the Fed aftermath

Investors are cheering fresh hopes for an upcoming coronavirus vaccine and upbeat Chinese PMIs. Eurozone CPI figures and end-of-month flows are set to move markets. 

Read more

WTI: Mildly bid above $43.00, looks for fourth monthly gains

WTI: Mildly bid above $43.00, looks for fourth monthly gains

WTI holds above $43 after three days of downbeat moves, $43.34 guards the upside off-late. Market’s risk-on sentiment joins a weak US dollar to propel the commodity prices. Fears of weakness in demand, increase in supply keep the bears hopeful.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures