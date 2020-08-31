USD/CHF Price Analysis: Seesaws in a symmetrical triangle around multi-month low

- USD/CHF takes a U-turn from the short-term triangle resistance near 0.9050.
- Sustained trading below 200-HMA, normal RSI keep the bears hopeful.
- Bulls need a fresh monthly high for conviction.
USD/CHF recedes to 0.9039 while heading into the European session on Monday. Even so, the pair trades inside a symmetrical triangle getting support and resistance line from August 28.
Considering the normal RSI conditions, as well as the pair’s declines below 200-HMA, the quote is likely to remain weak with the formation’s support of 0.9027 acting as immediate rest-point during further weakness.
It should, additionally, be noted that the 0.9000 threshold may question the sellers past-0.9027, which if ignored can divert the moves to January 20, 2015 top near 0.8840.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the triangle’s resistance, at 0.9045 now, will challenge a 200-HMA level of 0.9088 before attacking the previous week’s tops near 0.9130.
Though, the buyers aren’t expected to be convinced unless the pair refreshes the monthly high above 0.9242.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9039
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.9044
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9106
|Daily SMA50
|0.9263
|Daily SMA100
|0.9456
|Daily SMA200
|0.9592
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.91
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9024
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9128
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9024
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9494
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9056
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9053
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9071
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9012
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.898
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9088
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9132
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9163
