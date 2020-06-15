USD/CHF Price Analysis: Reverses from 10-day SMA, focus on 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF remains pressured below 0.9537, still in the range between 0.9510 and 0.9520.
  • A confluence of 10-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement guard the pair’s immediate upside.
  • Bears will attack the monthly low on the downside break below the key Fibonacci retracement.

USD/CHF seesaws in a choppy range between 0.9510 and 0.9520, currently around 0.9516, amid the early Monday’s trading. Even so, the pair carries its pullback moves from 10-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of March month upside.

As a result, the sellers are expecting the quote’s further weakness towards a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9457. However, the pair’s further downside will make it vulnerable to challenge the monthly low surrounding 0.9375.

In doing so, the March 09 top near 0.9320 and the March month’s low of 0.9183 could lure the sellers.

Alternatively, a daily closing beyond 0.9545 resistance confluence could trigger the pair’s recovery moves towards a short-term falling trend line from May 27, near 0.9585 now.

If at all the pair buyers manage to sneak in above 0.9585, the monthly top near 0.9650 will be on their radars.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9517
Today Daily Change -7 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 0.9524
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9616
Daily SMA50 0.9668
Daily SMA100 0.9671
Daily SMA200 0.9767
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9554
Previous Daily Low 0.9436
Previous Weekly High 0.9639
Previous Weekly Low 0.9376
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9508
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9481
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9455
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9387
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9337
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9573
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9622
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9691

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Rebound stalls below 0.6850 on dismal Chinese data

AUD/USD: Rebound stalls below 0.6850 on dismal Chinese data

AUD/USD eases to 0.6830 region on the downbeat Chinese activity numbers for May, as the recovery falters just below the 0.6850 level. The risk-off action in the Asian equities amid fears over the second wave of coronavirus continues to weigh. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates the drop amid downbeat market mood

USD/JPY consolidates the drop amid downbeat market mood

USD/JPY consolidates the drop to near the 107.15 region. The risk-off mood remains at full steam amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak 2.0. Focus shifts to the Chinese data dump for fresh directives. 

USD/JPY News

Gold defends key support as S&P 500 futures decline

Gold defends key support as S&P 500 futures decline

Gold is looking to eke out gains amid losses in the US stock futures. The yellow metal bounces up from an SMA support as stocks drop. Prices tested the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1,728 during the early Asian trading hours. 

Gold News

WTI drops over 2.0% amid downbeat trading sentiment in early Asia

WTI drops over 2.0% amid downbeat trading sentiment in early Asia

WTI fails to hold onto Friday’s recovery moves. The oil benchmark offered a gap-down opening of $36.11 that extended till the intraday low, so far, of $35.60 before bouncing back a bit. The black gold’s initial fall could be attributed to ...

Oil News

S&P 500: Futures drop over 1.50% into weekly opening, as second coronavirus wave fears intensify

S&P 500: Futures drop over 1.50% into weekly opening, as second coronavirus wave fears intensify

The closely watched, risk gauge, the S&P 500 futures tumbled near 1.80% stepping into a fresh week, shrugging off a positive Wall Street close last Friday. Second coronavirus wave fears intensify, with the US, Japan reporting spike in cases.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures