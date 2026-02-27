TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD rises to near 0.6000 while investors seek fresh cues on Fed’s policy outlook

  • NZD/USD moves higher to near 0.5990 as the US Dollar edges down.
  • Fed’s Goolsbee supports several interest rate cuts if price pressures return to the 2% target.
  • The RBNZ is confident of economic growth with inflation remaining steady.
NZD/USD rises to near 0.6000 while investors seek fresh cues on Fed’s policy outlook
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The NZD/USD pair is up 0.16% to near 0.5990 during the Asian trading session on Friday. The kiwi pair gains as the US Dollar (USD) ticks up, while investors seek fresh cues on the United States (US) interest rate outlook.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally down to near 97.75.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will leave interest rates unchanged in its policy meetings in March and April. The expectation for the Fed to avoid any monetary policy adjustment in the next two meetings has been prompted by inflation remaining above the central bank’s 2% target for a long period.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said in an interview with Fox Business on Thursday that there could be several interest rate cuts this year if price pressures return to the 2% target. "I have some confidence rates can come down several more times this year in 2026," Goolsbee said, and added, "I just don’t want to front load it too much before we actually have the evidence that the inflation is headed" back down to the Fed’s 2% goal,” Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) trades broadly stable even as traders doubt that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will hike interest rates in the near term. Hawkish RBNZ prospects have diminished as Governor Anna Breman said in the monetary policy announcement last week that the economy could continue to grow without triggering inflationary pressures.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD flat lines near 1.1800 as traders brace for US PPI release

EUR/USD flat lines near 1.1800 as traders brace for US PPI release

The EUR/USD pair trades on a flat note near 1.1800 during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair steadies as softer Eurozone inflation offsets US tariff uncertainties. Traders await the preliminary reading of the Consumer Price Index from Germany on Friday for more clues about the pace of future policy easing. On the US front, the Producer Price Index report will be released. 

GBP/USD declines below 1.3500 on UK political uncertainty, US PPI data eyed

GBP/USD declines below 1.3500 on UK political uncertainty, US PPI data eyed

The GBP/USD pair loses ground to near 1.3485 during the early Asian session on Friday. The Pound Sterling weakens against the Greenback amid rising UK political uncertainty surrounding the Gorton and Denton by-election.  

Gold awaits acceptance above $5,200 and US PPI data

Gold awaits acceptance above $5,200 and US PPI data

Gold consolidates previous rebound near $5,200 amid risk-off markets, awaiting US PPI release. The US Dollar eyes a flattish weekly close as dovish Fed outlook and tariff woes outweigh geopolitical risks. Gold yearns for acceptance above $5,200 to resume the uptrend, with a bullish RSI in play.

Top Crypto Gainers: Stable and Decred rally, Pippin approaches record highs

Top Crypto Gainers: Stable and Decred rally, Pippin approaches record highs

Altcoins, such as Stable, Decred, and Pippin, are extending gains so far this week, defying the risk-averse conditions in the broader cryptocurrency market. Stable and Pippin are near record high levels, while Decred extends its breakout rally above $30.

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

The Supreme Court ruling on International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs provides limited relief for the rest of the world, with weighted average tariff rates modestly lower.

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet, the Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by StarkWare, today announced strkBTC, a wrapped Bitcoin asset that introduces optional shielding while preserving full DeFi composability.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers