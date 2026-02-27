NZD/USD rises to near 0.6000 while investors seek fresh cues on Fed’s policy outlook

The NZD/USD pair is up 0.16% to near 0.5990 during the Asian trading session on Friday. The kiwi pair gains as the US Dollar (USD) ticks up, while investors seek fresh cues on the United States (US) interest rate outlook.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally down to near 97.75.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will leave interest rates unchanged in its policy meetings in March and April. The expectation for the Fed to avoid any monetary policy adjustment in the next two meetings has been prompted by inflation remaining above the central bank’s 2% target for a long period.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said in an interview with Fox Business on Thursday that there could be several interest rate cuts this year if price pressures return to the 2% target. "I have some confidence rates can come down several more times this year in 2026," Goolsbee said, and added, "I just don’t want to front load it too much before we actually have the evidence that the inflation is headed" back down to the Fed’s 2% goal,” Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) trades broadly stable even as traders doubt that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will hike interest rates in the near term. Hawkish RBNZ prospects have diminished as Governor Anna Breman said in the monetary policy announcement last week that the economy could continue to grow without triggering inflationary pressures.