Japan’s Katayama warns greater vigilance over the Japanese Yen's weakness

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that Japan is monitoring the Japanese Yen’s (JPY) slide “with a strong sense of urgency” and is in close communication with the US, Reuters reported on Friday.

Key quotes

We are watching recent movements very closely, with a strong sense of urgency.



We are also maintaining extremely close communication with the United States, and will continue engaging in dialogue to ensure that the concerns you raise do not materialise.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.23% on the day at 155.77.