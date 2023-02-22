USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats towards one-week-old support near 0.9250

- USD/CHF pares the biggest daily gains in three weeks by reversing from golden Fibonacci ratio.
- Multiple trend lines, 200-SMA stand tall to challenge downside move, RSI conditions also suggest further grinding towards the north.
- Buyers seem to have a smooth road ahead of 0.9350 hurdle.
USD/CHF seesaws around 0.9265 as it consolidates the previous day’s gains with mild losses heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair makes a U-turn from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the golden Fibonacci ratio, to pare the biggest daily jump since early February.
Even so, the most steady RSI (14), above 50, joins the bullish MACD signals, despite being sluggish of late, to keep the USD/CHF buyers hopeful.
That said, a one-week-old ascending trend line restricts the immediate downside of the USD/CHF pair near 0.9245.
Following that, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the 200-SMA could probe the bears around 0.9235 and 0.9220 in that order.
It’s worth noting that an upward-sloping support line from February 01, close to 0.9185 at the latest, appears the last defense of the USD/CHF bulls.
On the flip side, a clear break of the aforementioned key Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9275 could quickly propel the USD/CHF prices toward the 0.9300 round figure before highlighting the latest swing top near 0.9335.
Though, multiple hurdles near 0.9350 seem to challenge the USD/CHF pair’s upside past 0.9335, a break of which could easily challenge the previous monthly high surrounding 0.9490.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9264
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.9276
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9216
|Daily SMA50
|0.9247
|Daily SMA100
|0.9481
|Daily SMA200
|0.9579
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9283
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9228
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9332
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9138
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9262
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9249
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9242
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9208
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9188
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9297
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9317
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9352
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims gains near 1.0650 ahead of FOMC Minutes, Fed vs. ECB divergence is in focus
EUR/USD extends pullback from intraday high to 1.0650 during the first positive day in three amid the early Wednesday. The Euro pair’s initial gains could be linked to the US Dollar’s retreat amid a cautious mood ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2100 as risk-on impulse rebounds, FOMC minutes eyed
The GBP/USD pair is building the auction platform above the round-level support of 1.2100 in the Asian session. The Cable is getting some strength as the risk appetite of the market participants is improving gradually.
Gold bears await Federal Reserve Minutes for fresh boost Premium
Gold price is attempting a temporary recovery above the $1,830 mark early Wednesday after the dismal performance seen so far this week. Upbeat United States Manufacturing and Services PMIs reaffirm the hawkish US Federal Reserve rate hike expectations, as all eyes turn toward the Minutes of the first Federal Reserve meeting of 2023.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: A pullback is not too far-fetched
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to practice caution as sudden changes in market behavior suggest a decline is on the way. This thesis utilizes technical analysis and indicators to forecast the next potential move for SHIB.
SP500 is on the edge – Make it or break it
Stock indexes remain positive for the year with the Nasdaq up +12.6%, the S&P 500 up +6.2%, and the Dow up +2.1%. Where stocks go from here still very much depends on the Federal Reserve's upcoming moves.