USD/CHF Price Analysis: Recovery remains elusive below 0.8975

- USD/CHF struggles to extend Friday’s recovery, clings to mild gains during three-day uptrend.
- Steady RSI, clear break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement suggests further advances.
- Weekly resistance line, 200-SMA guards recovery moves before welcoming bulls.
USD/CHF reverses intraday gains as it fades bounce off an ascending support line from Friday heading into Tuesday’s European session, downbeat around 0.8960 by the press time. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair fails to defend the three-day recovery from the lowest level in five weeks.
The pullback moves, however, lack acceptance from the RSI and MACD oscillators as the former remains steady near the 50.0 level whereas the latter prints bullish signals.
Hence, the USD/CHF is likely to remain firmer past the immediate support line, close to 0.8955 at the latest.
Even if the quote breaks the nearby support line, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its May 04-31 upside, near 0.8945, will act as an extra filter toward the south.
It’s worth noting, however, that the USD/CHF pair’s weakness past 0.8945 won’t hesitate in refreshing the monthly low, currently around the 0.8900 round figure.
In that case, the previous monthly low of 0.8820, also the lowest level since early 2021, will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, a one-week-old falling resistance line, around 0.8990 and the 0.9000 psychological magnet guard the immediate recovery of the USD/CHF pair.
Following that, the 200-SMA level of around 0.8975 acts as the final defense of the bears, a break of which will quickly cross the 0.9000 round figure ahead of directing the pair buyers toward the June 12 swing high of near 0.9110.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8964
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.8959
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9038
|Daily SMA50
|0.898
|Daily SMA100
|0.9106
|Daily SMA200
|0.9337
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8975
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8934
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9109
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8959
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8937
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9019
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
