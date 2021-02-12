USD/CHF Price Analysis: Recovers from 50-day SMA to snap five-day downtrend

  • USD/CHF wavers in a choppy range around 0.8900.
  • MACD turns bearish but strong RSI and 50-day SMA probe sellers.
  • Previous support line from January 06 adds to the upside barrier.

USD/CHF eases to 0.8903 while fading the early Asia recovery moves ahead of the European session on Friday. Even so, the quote remains inside the 20-pip range established since Wednesday.

While strong RSI conditions favor the quote’s latest bounce off 50-day SMA, the recovery moves will have a bumpy road considering the previous support and bearish MACD.

Hence, USD/CHF buyers may remain worried unless breaking the immediate resistance line, at 0.8938 now, following that the 0.8985 and the 0.9000 will challenge the further advances.

It should also be noted that the pair’s sustained run-up past-0.9000 threshold needs to cross the monthly high of 0.9045 to restore the bulls’ conviction.

Alternatively, a daily closing below the 50-day SMA level of 0.8887 will target the late January low near 0.8840 before directing the USD/CHF sellers towards the previous month’s low of 0.8757.

Overall, USD/CHF is likely to witness further consolidation of the latest losses before recalling the bears.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8904
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 0.8899
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8921
Daily SMA50 0.8887
Daily SMA100 0.9003
Daily SMA200 0.9175
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.891
Previous Daily Low 0.8892
Previous Weekly High 0.9046
Previous Weekly Low 0.8901
Previous Monthly High 0.8926
Previous Monthly Low 0.8758
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8899
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8904
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8891
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8882
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8873
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8909
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8919
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8927

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

