USD/CHF Price Analysis: Reclaims the 0.9200 figure amid mixed US macroeconomic data

- US Initial Jobless Claims increased above the 200K mark, blaming resurgent Covid-19 cases.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing (Services) PMI rose to 62.0, lower than the previous month's reading.
- USD/CHF Technical Outlook: It has a neutral bias.
On Thursday, during the New York session, the USD/CHF pair advances for the second time of the week, exchanging hands at 0.92016 at the time of writing. The market sentiment has improved as portrayed by US equities rising, while the Dow Jones trimmed earlier losses, now down some 0.14%.
In the overnight session, the USD/CHF was subdued, seesawing around the daily pivot point and the R1 daily pivot at the 0.9160-91 range. In the middle of the European session, the pair dipped to the confluence of the 50 and the daily pivot around 0.9158, to then resume the upward move on mixed economic data and rising US Treasury yields.
Mixed US economic data boosts the USD vs. the CHF
The US economic docket featured Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on January 1, which showed an increase of 207K higher than the 197K estimated by economists. The 4-week moving average rose 204.5K, a tick more elevated than the 199.75K in the prior week.
In the meantime, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed that the ISM Services PMI for December came at 62.0, short of the 69.1 November reading. Despite shrinking, a reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF daily chart shows the pair has a neutral bias, aiming towards the 50 and 100-daily moving averages (DMAs) confluence. After bouncing off an upslope trendline drawn
from January to May 2021 lows, which passes under the 0.9160 price level, the pair reclaimed the 0.9200 figure.
To the upside, the first ceiling level would be December 22, 2021, daily high at 0.9152, followed by December 7, 2021, cycle high at 0.9274, and then the 0.9300 figure.
On the flp side, the USD/CHF first support would be 0.9200. A breach of the latter would open the door for further losses, being the next support level the upslope trendline around 0.9160-75 area. A decisive break below that level would expose December 31 daily low at 0.9102.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9216
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|0.9178
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9195
|Daily SMA50
|0.9206
|Daily SMA100
|0.9213
|Daily SMA200
|0.917
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9183
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9141
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9295
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9102
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9167
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9157
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9152
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.911
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.921
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9236
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.