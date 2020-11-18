USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pulls back from key SMAs inside weekly falling channel

- USD/CHF sellers attack intraday low of 0.9108 following recent U-turn from 0.9119.
- A confluence of 100/200-bar SMAs challenge short-term buyers.
- Sellers can aim for the support line of immediate channel.
USD/CHF drops to 0.9110 while extending losses from the day’s high of 0.9119 during early Wednesday. The pair’s earlier run-up to the intraday peak couldn’t cross a joint of the crucial SMAs.
As a USD/CHF sellers are currently attacking the day’s low of 0.9108 while targeting a visit to the falling trend channel formation’s support, extended from November 10, near 0.9080.
Although the recent trading pattern favors the USD/CHF bounce off 0.9080, failing to do so can fetch the quote towards the 0.9000 psychological magnet whereas the monthly low near 0.8980 can test bears afterward.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of 0.9117/19 resistance confluence can escalate the corrective recovery to the stated channel’s upper line, at 0.9130 now.
While USD/CHF buyers are likely to fade momentum around 0.9130, any more upside will not hesitate to challenge the monthly high near 0.9195.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.911
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.911
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9111
|Daily SMA50
|0.9136
|Daily SMA100
|0.9174
|Daily SMA200
|0.9409
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9129
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9088
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9192
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9089
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9069
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.913
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9149
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
