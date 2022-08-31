- USD/CHF extends its rally to four straight days, refreshed seven-week highs.
- Solid resistance lies around the confluence of a top-trendline of an ascending channel and a psychological price level of around 0.9800.
The USD/CHF advances sharply after hitting a daily low at 0.9726. in the North American session. The USD/CHF is trading at 0.9758 after hitting a seven-week high at 0.9807.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
During the day, the USD/CHF printed a seven-week high, above the 0.9800 figure, though it was short-lived. The major retreated toward current exchange rates. Nevertheless, oscillators, particularly the Relative Strength Index (RSI), signal buyers still have some fuel left in the tank to re-test the abovementioned level, which, once cleared, could pave the way towards July 14 swings high at 0.9886.
Otherwise, the USD/CHF might consolidate around the 0.9700-0.9800 range ahead of the release of Swiss CPI figures on Thursday and Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Short term, the USD/CHF 4-hour chart depicts the pair trending up in an ascending channel. The high of the day was the second test of the top-trendline of the channel, with sellers stepping in, dragging the major 50 pips lower. USD/CHF traders should note that the high of the day, was reached when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) peaked at overbought conditions. Therefore, once the RSI dipped, then a re-test of the 0.9800 figure is on the cards.
The USD/CHF first resistance would be the R1 pivot at 0.9777. Once cleared, the next supply zone would be the figure and top-trendline of the channel around 0.9800. On the flip side, the USD/CHF first support would be the daily pivot at 0.9722. A breach of the latter will send the major tumbling towards the 20 EMA at 0.9709, followed by the 0.9700 mark.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9755
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9744
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9572
|Daily SMA50
|0.9622
|Daily SMA100
|0.967
|Daily SMA200
|0.9454
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9762
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9666
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9692
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9574
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9686
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9589
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.982
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9878
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
