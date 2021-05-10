USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks to extend gains beyond 0.9025

- USD/CHF is consolidating gains in the Asian session.
- More upside likely on the cards above 0.9025.
- Oversold MACD throws caution on selling bids.
The USD/CHF pair treads water in the Asian session. The pair manages to rebound quickly from the opening lows to trade with mild gains on Monday.
At the time of writing, the USD/CHF pair trades at 0.9015, up 0.06% on the day.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
On the four-hour chart, the pair seems to gather upward momentum, backed by the formation of the Doji candlesticks, which tells a confirmation is needed before preceding in either direction.
However, the oversold Moving Average Divergence Convergence (MACD) indicator foretells stretched selling opportunities, which means prices hold the potential to reverse the prevailing trend.
On moving higher, prices would meet the first hurdle at the 0.9040 horizontal resistance zone followed by the 0.9080 mark placed at the 20-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). The next on the bull’s radar would be the 0.9120 support turned resistance area.
On the flip side, if prices fall back to the 0.9000 mark and sustain below the latter then it would be the continuation of the falling trend for the pair at weekly lows of February toward 0.8950 (February 26 weekly low).
The next downside target awaits at 0.8871 (February 19 weekly low).
USD/CHF Additional Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9014
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9004
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9146
|Daily SMA50
|0.9242
|Daily SMA100
|0.9077
|Daily SMA200
|0.9084
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9094
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9004
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9165
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9038
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9059
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8944
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9124
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9154
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
