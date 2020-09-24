USD/CHF Price Analysis: Jumps to fresh two-month tops, beyond mid-0.9200s

- USD/CHF continued scaling hither for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday.
- The overnight breakthrough the 0.9200 mark was seen as a key trigger for bulls.
- The set-up supports prospects for a move towards the 0.9300 confluence region.
The USD/CHF pair gained traction for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh two-month tops, around the 0.9270 region during the early North American session.
The momentum reaffirmed the overnight bullish break through the 50-day SMA – for the first time since late May. A subsequent strength beyond the 0.9200 strong barrier prompted some technical buying and remained supportive of follow-through positive move.
The latter coincided with the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.9902-0.8999 downfall and should now act as a strong base and attract some dip-buying. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 50-day SMA resistance turned support, near mid-0.9100s.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily charts have been gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the overbought territory. The set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent recovery from the key 0.9000 psychological mark.
The pair seems all set to surpass the 0.9300 round-figure mark and aim towards testing the next major hurdle near the 0.9350 confluence region – comprising of 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level.
USD/CHF daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9257
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.924
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9115
|Daily SMA50
|0.9146
|Daily SMA100
|0.9352
|Daily SMA200
|0.9522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9244
|Previous Daily Low
|0.919
|Previous Weekly High
|0.914
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9052
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.921
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9206
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9171
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9152
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9259
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9313
