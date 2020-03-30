USD/CHF Price Analysis: Intraday positive move stalls near the 0.9590 confluence region

USD/CHF finds decent support near 0.9500 mark and snaps four days of losing streak.

The set-up warrants some caution before positioning for any further recovery move.

The USD/CHF pair found a decent support near the key 0.9500 psychological mark and staged a goodish recovery on the first day of a new trading week, snapping four consecutive days of losing streak.

The positive move lifted the pair to a short-term descending trend-channel breakpoint, turned resistance, which coincides with 50-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.9902-0.9502 downfall.

The mentioned confluence region might now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, above which the recovery momentum could further get extended towards 38.2% Fibo., around mid-0.9600s.

Given that oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts are yet to confirm bullish bias, neutral technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart warrant some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have already bottomed out in the near-term and stalled the recent pullback from multi-month.

On the flip side, the 0.9500 mark might continue to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the downtrend.

USD/CHF 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch