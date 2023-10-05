USD/CHF Price Analysis: Hovers above 0.9150 ahead of US Jobless Claims

- USD/CHF recovered the intraday losses ahead of US jobs data.
- Economic indicators suggest bullish sentiment regarding the US Dollar.
- The 12-day EMA emerges as key support, followed by the 0.9100 psychological level.
USD/CHF retraces the intraday losses, trading around 0.9170 lined up with the support level at 0.9150 psychological level during the early European session on Thursday, followed by the 12-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9127.
A firm break below the latter could influence the USD/CHF bears to navigate the region around the major level at 0.9100, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9082 level.
The pair receives downward pressure following the extended losses in the US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to the downbeat US employment data on Wednesday.
In September, the US ISM Services PMI decreased from 54.5 to 53.6, aligning with expectations. The ADP Employment Change for the same month increased by 89,000, falling below the market consensus of 153,000 and marking the lowest level since January 2021.
However, the prevailing upward momentum in the USD/CHF pair indicates a bullish bias, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level.
On the upside, the immediate barrier is likely at the 0.9200 psychological level, followed by the weekly high at 0.9244 lined up with the 0.9250 major level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is signaling strength for bulls of the USD/CHF pair, with the MACD line positioned above the centerline and the signal line. This setup indicates potentially strong momentum in the price movement.
USD/CHF: Daily Chart
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9167
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9172
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9048
|Daily SMA50
|0.8893
|Daily SMA100
|0.8904
|Daily SMA200
|0.9029
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9232
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9144
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9225
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9061
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9178
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9199
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9311
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.0500, as US Dollar regains poise
EUR/USD is dropping back toward 1.0500, fading the recovery in the European morning on Thursday. The souring mood seems to be lifting the demand for the US Dollar, capping the upside in the currency pair ahead of ECB-speak and US data.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2150, US Jobless Claims data eyed
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2150 in European trading on Thursday. The pair is pressured by a renewed US Dollar buying, as investors turn cautious, as the US bond market rout resumes. Focus shifts to US Jobless Claims data for fresh impetus.
Gold attempts a modest recovery from multi-month low, limited upside potential
Gold price gains some positive traction and seems to have snapped an eight-day losing streak. The US Treasury bond yields and the USD pullback from the recent highs as investors now seek more clarity about the Fed's next policy move, which, in turn, is seen lending support to the metal.
Can Avalanche’s friend.tech-inspired StarsArena push AVAX price to $12?
AVAX price currently hovers around $10 with an upside potential. The launch of StarsArena, a crypto-based social media application similar to friend.tech, has investors flooding in.
Weekly jobless claims set to tee up tomorrow’s US payrolls report
European markets stabilised somewhat yesterday, although the FTSE100 slid for the third day in succession due to a sharp slide in commodity prices, which weighed on the big caps of basic resources and energy.