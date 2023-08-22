USD/CHF Price Analysis: Further downside past 0.8800 appears more impulsive

- USD/CHF takes offers to extend week-start reversal from 1.5-month high.
- U-turn from multi-month-old resistance line, downside break of immediate rising trend line favor Swiss Franc pair sellers.
- 200-SMA lures short-term sellers; bulls need validation from 0.8830.
USD/CHF takes offers to extend the previous week’s U-turn from a multi-day-old resistance line amid early Tuesday, down 0.10% intraday near 0.8775 by the press time.
In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair cheers the downside break of a one-month-long rising trend line support, now immediate resistance near 0.8790.
The trend line breakdown joins the downward-sloping RSI (14) line, not oversold, to also strengthen the bearish bias about the USD/CHF pair.
As a result, the sellers are all set to revisit the 200-SMA support of around 0.8725 before poking the 0.8700 round figure.
However, multiple levels marked during the late July highlight 0.8690 and 0.8630 will challenge the USD/CHF sellers afterward.
Meanwhile, the pair’s recovery past 0.8790 support-turned-resistance needs validation from the 0.8800 round figure and a downward-sloping resistance line from May 31, close to 0.8815 by the press time.
Following that, the double tops marked on August 14 and 21 around 0.8830 may act as the final defense of the USD/CHF bears ahead of directing the buyers toward June’s bottom surrounding 0.8900.
Overall, USD/CHF remains on the bear’s radar even if the road toward the south appears long and bumpy.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8776
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.8785
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8745
|Daily SMA50
|0.881
|Daily SMA100
|0.8899
|Daily SMA200
|0.9097
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8828
|Previous Daily Low
|0.878
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8828
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8798
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.881
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8767
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.875
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8719
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8815
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8846
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
