- USD/CHF holds near 0.8939, minimal losses despite weaker US producer inflation data.
- Technical outlook: Pair remains neutral to upward biased, consolidating around the 200-DMA at 0.8896.
- Key levels: Support at 0.8800 and 0.8729; resistance at June 11 high of 0.8993 and 50-DMA at 0.9069.
The USD/CHF was subdued on Thursday, yet minimal losses of 0.06% were printed following the release of the softer US producer inflation report. The Greenback’s losses were capped by the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates and project one rate cut, as the disinflation process had stalled. The pair trades at 0.8939 at the time of writing.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to upward biased, yet it remains consolidated at around the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 0.8896.
Momentum favors sellers, but they take a respite as they push the USD/CHF below the 200-DMA. Once cleared, the next support would be the 0.8800 figure, followed by the March 8 cycle low of 0.8729.
Conversely. If USD/CHF pushes back above the June 11 high of 0.8993, that would exacerbate a rally past the 0.9000 figure. The next resistance level would be the 50-DMA at 0.9069.
USD/CHF Price Action – Daily Chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.894
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.8944
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.904
|Daily SMA50
|0.9074
|Daily SMA100
|0.8948
|Daily SMA200
|0.8894
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8984
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8893
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9036
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8881
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8988
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8897
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.885
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8807
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9031
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9078
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD was seen weak on Thursday despite strong labor market data
AUD/USD fell further against the US Dollar on Thursday despite strong labor market data from Australia reported earlier in the session. The US seems to be enjoying demand thanks to the interest rate revisions, which saw the Federal Reserve governors forecasting fewer rate cuts this year.
EUR/USD looks to a potential test of 1.0720
EUR/USD succumbed to the re-emergence of a firm bid bias in the Greenback and gave away much of Wednesday’s gains as market participants continued to adjust to the tighter-for-longer stance by the Fed.
Gold price slumps due to Fed’s eyeing one cut, despite soft US PPI
Gold price retreated during the North American session on Thursday after hitting a daily high of $2,326. The Federal Reserve projects just one interest rate cut instead of the three proposed since December’s 2023 Summary of Economic Projections, aka the dot plot.
AAVE price tumbles 20% in 2024 despite doubling its total value locked
AAVE, a decentralized crypto lending platform, has noted a massive spike in the total value of assets locked. Rising TVL is considered indicative of higher relevance among market participants and trust in the platform.
Federal Reserve monetary policy: Speculation and wild guesses
It's almost as if the central bankers at the Federal Reserve are throwing darts at the wall to determine the trajectory of monetary policy. And I'm not convinced there is even a dartboard on the wall.