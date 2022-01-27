- On Thursday, the Swiss franc collapsed almost 1%, as Fed policymakers eye the first rate hike in the March meeting.
- The US Dollar Index marches firmly above 97.00 for the first time since 2020.
- USD/CHF is upward biased, though a retracement before resuming the uptrend is on the cards.
During the North American session, the USD/CHF advances close to 1%, trading above 0.9300 for the first time since November 2021 highs. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF exchanges hands at 0.9312.
A risk-on market mood dented the prospects of the Swiss franc, which usually rallies on risk aversion. In the meantime, the US Dollar marches firmly throughout the session, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) advancing 1.23%, sitting at 97.131.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF is upward biased. On Wednesday, the pair broke resistance levels on its way towards 0.9300, like the 50 and 100-day moving averages (DMAs), lying at 0.9204 and 0.9212. Furthermore, it broke a downslope resistance trendline drawn from April – September 2021 cycle highs that pass around the 0.9300-05 area. However, due to the nature of the movement, a pullback towards the figure, or December 15, 2021, a daily high at 0.9294, is on the cards.
That said, the USD/CHF first support is 0.9300. A break of that level immediately suggests a test of December 15, 2021, high at 0.9294, followed by a January 26 daily high at 0.9246.
Contrarily, to the upside, the first resistance is November 2021 cycle high at 0.9373. A breach of the latter would expose the 0.9400 figure, followed by April 2021, swing highs at 0.9472.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9312
|Today Daily Change
|0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|0.80
|Today daily open
|0.9238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9172
|Daily SMA50
|0.9207
|Daily SMA100
|0.9215
|Daily SMA200
|0.9164
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9246
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9171
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9181
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9108
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9295
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9102
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9218
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9191
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9116
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9341
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.1150 area after mixed US data
EUR/USD continues to edge lower in the early American session and trades at its weakest level since June 2020 below 1.1150. The data from the US showed that the GDP expanded at a stronger pace than expected in Q4. On a negative note, Durable Goods Orders in December contracted by 0.9%.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3350, renews five-week lows
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure on Thursday and trades at its lowest level since late December below 1.3370. Following the upbeat growth data from the US, the US Dollar Index is rising more than 0.7% on the day above 97.00.
Gold poised to challenge January’s low at 1,782.60
Gold is sharply down for a second consecutive day, trading around $1,793.00. XAU/USD shed roughly $50 following a hawkish Fed monetary policy announcement, as the US central bank hinted at a rate hike in March when it is also set to end its pandemic-related financial support.
Crypto losses contained as markets rebound
BTC dipped in the US trading session after the Fed gave markets the message that they expect to make more rate hikes in 2022. Since then price action has been kept very much contained by bulls.
Tesla share price hits speed bump
The Tesla share price has been under pressure for most of this month, having fallen below its $1trn in market cap it has struggled to rally from the three month lows we saw earlier this week.