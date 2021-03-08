USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls remain in control, overbought conditions warrant caution

- USD/CHF gained strong positive traction on Monday and shot fresh multi-month tops.
- Extremely overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some caution for bullish traders.
- Any slide below 0.9300 might continue to attract some dip-buying and remain limited.
The USD/CHF pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and shot to the highest level since July 2020, around mid-0.9300s during the first half of the European session. The mentioned level marks the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.9902-0.8758 downfall, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional gains.
Given the recent bullish breakout through the very important 200-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. level around the 0.9200 mark, the bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. The emergence of some dip-buying on Monday adds credence to the constructive outlook.
That said, extremely overbought conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before the USD/CHF pair prolongs its recent strong bullish trajectory.
Nevertheless, the USD/CHF pair seems all set to aim back to reclaim the 0.9400 round-figure mark and climb further towards testing the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 0.9460 region.
On the flip side, the 0.9300 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the daily swing lows, around the 0.9280-75 region. However, sustained weakness below might trigger some long-unwinding trade and drag the USD/CHF pair towards the 0.9200 mark (38.2% Fibo. level).
USD/CHF daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9336
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.931
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9036
|Daily SMA50
|0.8946
|Daily SMA100
|0.8985
|Daily SMA200
|0.9124
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9319
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9258
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9319
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9071
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8871
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9281
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9272
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9234
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9394
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
