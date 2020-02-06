USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 0.9765-70 supply zone

USD/CHF trades with a positive bias for the fourth consecutive session.

The 0.9700 mark might now act as a strong base for bullish traders.

The USD/CHF pair edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday and is currently placed near one-week tops, levels just below mid-0.9700s.

Any subsequent positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 0.9765-70 region (testing twice in January) and kept a lid on any further gains.

The mentioned barrier coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.0024-0.9613 downfall, which if cleared might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.

Moreover, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have been gaining positive traction and support prospects for an extension of the ongoing momentum.

Hence, some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further beyond the 0.9800 mark towards testing 50% Fibo. level resistance near the 0.9820 region.

Meanwhile, immediate support is pegged near 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.9700 round-figure mark, which if broken might negate prospects for any further recovery.

USD/CHF daily chart