USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bullish impulse eyes 0.9100

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF wavers in a choppy range near intraday top.
  • Sustained bounce off one-week-old horizontal support, strong RSI favor bulls.
  • Two-day-old rising trend line guards immediate upside, 0.9015-20 offers tough nut to crack for sellers.

USD/CHF takes rounds to 0.9085 while printing mild losses of 0.12% ahead of Monday’s European session. Even so, the quote’s sustained trading above short-term horizontal support, coupled with strong RSI favor bulls.

As a result, an upward sloping trend line from Thursday, at 0.9105 now, lures short-term buyers. Though, the late November 2020 tops around 0.9150 will challenge the USD/CHF buyers afterward.

In a case where the pair rallies past-0.9150, the three-month high close to the 0.9200 will test the USD/CHF bulls.

On the contrary, a downside break of the stated horizontal area around 0.9025-30 will have an upward support line from February 16 and 50-bar SMA, close to 0.9020-15 as another challenge for the USD/CHF sellers to pass.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s further weakness past-0.9015, will need validation from the 0.9000 psychological magnet before recalling the mid-February lows near 0.8870 back to the chart.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9085
Today Daily Change -11 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 0.9096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8979
Daily SMA50 0.8913
Daily SMA100 0.8981
Daily SMA200 0.9136
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9102
Previous Daily Low 0.9027
Previous Weekly High 0.9102
Previous Weekly Low 0.8948
Previous Monthly High 0.9102
Previous Monthly Low 0.8871
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9073
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9055
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9048
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8973
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9123
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.915
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9198

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

