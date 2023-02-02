- After hitting 18-month-lows, the USD/CHF is back above the 0.9100 threshold.
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Remains downward biased below 0.9180, but once reclaimed, buyers would target 0.9280.
The USD/CHF climbs sharply after diving to fresh 18-month lows at 0.9059. However, it’s staging a comeback as the greenback gets bolstered following Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve’s decision to lift rates, which initially was perceived as dovish in the FX space. Nevertheless, the US Dollar (USD) had erased most of Wednesday’s losses, a tailwind for the USD/CHF. Therefore, the USD/CHF exchanges hand at 0.9221, above its opening price by 0.50%.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After the Fed’s decision, the USD/CHF fall continued on Wednesday, reaching new YTD lows, which were broken on Thursday. As the North American session progressed, USD/CHF bulls stepped in at 0.9050s and lifted the spot back above 0.91000.
Although the USD/CHF pair holds to gains in the day, it remains downward biased and is expected to extend its losses as long as it stays below 0.9180. A breach of 0.9059, the YTD low, would set the stage to challenge the 0.9000 psychological barrier.
On the other side, if the USD/CHF reclaims the February 1 high of 0.9182, that would exacerbate a test of the 0.9200 figure. Once cleared, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is next, followed by the January 31 high at 0.9288, ahead of 0.9300.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9109
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.9087
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9224
|Daily SMA50
|0.9298
|Daily SMA100
|0.9557
|Daily SMA200
|0.9625
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9184
|Previous Daily Low
|0.907
|Previous Weekly High
|0.928
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9113
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.914
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9043
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8929
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9228
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9271
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tries to stabilize above 1.0900 in ECB aftermath
EUR/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound after having dropped below 1.0900 on Thursday. Following the ECB's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 bps, Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March, causing the Euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD falls to multi-week lows near 1.2250
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and declined to multi-week lows near 1.2250. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reversal? Gold is under pressure despite lower yields Premium
Spot gold reached on Thursday at $1,959 the highest level since mid-April and then dropped sharply, losing all post-FOMC gains, approaching $1,910. The move lower took place amid a recovery of the US Dollar across the board on a volatile session.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price.
Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat
One day after Fed Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over.