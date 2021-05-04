USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears on top despite bullish probe of resistance

USD/CHF bears about to jump in as price tests resistance.

Bears looking for downside extension from daily resistance.

USD/CHF is testing the bear's commitments in Asia with prospects of a downside continuation of failures by the bulls to break the grip of the bears.

The chart is showing a dominant downtrend, so the tred is your friend in this scenario as illustrated on the following charts.

Daily chart

4-hour chart

From a 4-hour perspective, the price is testing the old support which would be expected to now act as resistance and lead to follow-through and an onward continuation.