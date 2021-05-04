USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears on top despite bullish probe of resistance

- USD/CHF bears about to jump in as price tests resistance.
- Bears looking for downside extension from daily resistance.
USD/CHF is testing the bear's commitments in Asia with prospects of a downside continuation of failures by the bulls to break the grip of the bears.
The chart is showing a dominant downtrend, so the tred is your friend in this scenario as illustrated on the following charts.
Daily chart
4-hour chart
From a 4-hour perspective, the price is testing the old support which would be expected to now act as resistance and lead to follow-through and an onward continuation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 1.2100
EUR/USD retreats after bouncing off one-week low the previous day. The currency major pair fizzles the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA below a three-day-old resistance line. Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-SMA becomes the key support.
GBP/USD soars above 1.39 amid vaccine optimism, dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, significantly higher, amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US ISM Manufacturing PMI missed with 60.7 points.
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 1.2100
EUR/USD retreats after bouncing off one-week low the previous day. The currency major pair fizzles the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA below a three-day-old resistance line. Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-SMA becomes the key support.
Dogecoin price surges, DOGE added to the eToro online trading platform
Dogecoin price has rallied 250% from the intra-day low on April 23, putting it within reach of the April 16 all-time high at $0.470. Momentum is on the bulls side, but it is important to note that the volume underpinning the rebound has been uninspired.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Week Ahead: Fed puts bears into hibernation as earnings bull everything up
Another week another set of fresh records for equity markets. There really is no alternative (TINA) continues to dominate the narrative. The Fed on Wednesday kept the inflation fear capped and left the taps open.