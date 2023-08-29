USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears eye 0.8790 support confluence and US CB Consumer Confidence

- USD/CHF takes offers to extend Friday’s retreat from seven-week high to print two-day losing streak.
- Upbeat oscillators, key support keeps Swiss Franc pair buyers hopeful despite latest U-turn from multi-month-old resistance line.
- Convergence of 50-DMA, rising trend line from mid-July appears a tough nut to crack for bears.
- US CB Consumer Confidence eyed for clear directions as Fed Powell’s speech highlighted data dependency for future policy moves.
USD/CHF remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day, down 0.12% intraday around 0.8825 amid the early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair stretches last week’s U-turn from a downward-sloping resistance line from March 08.
It’s worth noting that the broadly weaker US Dollar and the cautious mood ahead of the US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence Index for August, expected at 116.2 versus the prior 117.00, exert downside pressure on the pair after it reversed from the key resistance line.
However, the upbeat RSI (14) line and the bullish MACD signals join the quote’s sustained trading beyond the 0.8790 support confluence to keep the buyers hopeful.
That said, the 50-DMA and a six-week-long rising trend line together constitute the 0.8790 hurdle toward the south.
In a case where the USD/CHF breaks the 0.8790 support, the odds of witnessing a quick slump towards refreshing the monthly low, currently around 0.8690, can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, a clear upside break of the aforementioned multi-month-old resistance line, close to 0.8840 by the press time, needs validation from the monthly peak of 0.8865 and June’s low of 0.8901 to convince the USD/CHF pair buyers.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8828
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.8839
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8783
|Daily SMA50
|0.8795
|Daily SMA100
|0.8887
|Daily SMA200
|0.908
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8865
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8818
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8876
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8836
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8847
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8816
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8794
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.877
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.891
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
