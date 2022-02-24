USD/CHF Price Analysis: A 50-pip jump broke all the DMAs, clinging to a high in 0.9220s

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • The USD/CHF keeps fluctuating this week, but Russian invasion increased demand for the greenback, up 0.64%on the day.
  • USD/CHF Technical Outlook: The pair in the short-term is upwards, but geopolitical headlines rule price action, caution is warranted.

On Thursday, the USD/CHF rallies from the 0.9170 area towards 0.9250 on safe-haven flows attributed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This began during the start of the Asian session and impacted negatively on market mood. At time of press, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9225.

During the Asian session, we had the UN security council meeting, and as the meeting was taking place, Russian President Vladimir Putin released a speech announcing a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to de-militarize the country.

How is Russian-Ukraine war impacting financial markets? Follow our live coverage updates!

Market’s reaction

The USD/CHF has barely moved in the initial reaction to the headline. Nevertheless, as the European session gets underway, the pair has jumped 50+ pips, reaching a daily high of 0.9247.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF is neutral on the daily chart from a technical perspective. During the day, so far it has broken upwards, leaving behind all the daily moving averages (DMAs), although it is worth noting that it broke above these four trading days ago.

Current geopolitical developments suggest taking a short-term look due to the volatility implied in such events. The USD/CHF one-hour chart depicts the pair broke ALL the simple moving averages (SMAs) and will lean on the February 23 high and the 200-hour SMA confluence around the 0.9212-18 as first support. As long as the pair remains above, upward moves towards the daily high at 0.9247 might be on the cards. Otherwise, bearish sentiment will overtake USD/CHF's current bullishness.

Upwards, the USD/CHF resistance levels lie at the daily high of 0.9247, followed by February 16 high at 0.9261, and February 15 daily high at 0.9274. On the flip side, the first support would be the abovementioned 0.9212-18 area, followed by the figure at 0.9200 and today’s daily low at 0.9172.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9222
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 0.9182
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9235
Daily SMA50 0.9202
Daily SMA100 0.9211
Daily SMA200 0.918
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9219
Previous Daily Low 0.9168
Previous Weekly High 0.9274
Previous Weekly Low 0.9188
Previous Monthly High 0.9343
Previous Monthly Low 0.9092
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9199
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.916
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9139
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9109
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9211
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.924
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9262

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

