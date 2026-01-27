TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

 USD/JPY whipsaws around 154.00 with the US Dollar on the defensive

  • USD/JPY remains depressed below 154.00 after rejection at 154.85.
  • US trade uncertainty and growing risks of a government shutdown are weighing on the Dollar.
  • In Japan, concerns about fiscal stability are keeping the Yen from rallyinf further.
 USD/JPY whipsaws around 154.00 with the US Dollar on the defensive
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Yen extends gains for the third consecutive day against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The USD/JPY pair trades at 153.75 at the time of writing after the Greenback’s recovery attempts found sellers a few pips shy of the 155.00 level.

The US Dollar attempted to regain lost ground favoured by some risk appetite during the Asian and early European trading sessions on Tuesday, as investors’ fears about an immediate intervention eased, following a nearly 3.5% Yen rally from last week's lows.

With fears of a Yen intervention ebbing, concerns about Japan’s fiscal stability returned to the table. Markets are wary that the February 8 elections in Japan might give Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stronger support to pursue her policy of big spending and low taxes, ultimately leading to a fiscal crisis.

Trade uncertainty keeps weighing on the USD

The US Dollar, however, has failed to take a significant distance from recent lows, weighed down by issues of its own. US President Trump launched a new tariff salvo, this time against South Korea, adding to evidence of an erratic trade policy that hammered the US Dollar in 2025.

Beyond that, Senate Democrats are considering blocking the funding of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in response to the killings in Minnesota, a move that would lead to a partial government shutdown on Saturday. This is adding weight to the US Dollar. 

On the macroeconomic front, markets brushed off the upbeat US Durable Goods Orders data on Monday, as the focus turns to the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) meeting, due on Wednesday. The bank is widely expected to leave its monetary policy unchanged, but President Trump might be tempted to take centre stage, announcing the name of Chairman Powell’s replacement, as his term ends in May.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD comes under pressure near the 1.1950 zone following the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Greenback’s rebound prompted spot to face some correction while investors continue to assess the latest FOMC event. On Thursday, the focus of attention will be on the weekly US labour market data and Factory Orders.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

At its January meeting, the Federal Reserve kept the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, a decision that was fully in line with market expectations.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers