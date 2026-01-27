 USD/JPY whipsaws around 154.00 with the US Dollar on the defensive

The Yen extends gains for the third consecutive day against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The USD/JPY pair trades at 153.75 at the time of writing after the Greenback’s recovery attempts found sellers a few pips shy of the 155.00 level.

The US Dollar attempted to regain lost ground favoured by some risk appetite during the Asian and early European trading sessions on Tuesday, as investors’ fears about an immediate intervention eased, following a nearly 3.5% Yen rally from last week's lows.



With fears of a Yen intervention ebbing, concerns about Japan’s fiscal stability returned to the table. Markets are wary that the February 8 elections in Japan might give Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stronger support to pursue her policy of big spending and low taxes, ultimately leading to a fiscal crisis.

Trade uncertainty keeps weighing on the USD

The US Dollar, however, has failed to take a significant distance from recent lows, weighed down by issues of its own. US President Trump launched a new tariff salvo, this time against South Korea, adding to evidence of an erratic trade policy that hammered the US Dollar in 2025.

Beyond that, Senate Democrats are considering blocking the funding of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in response to the killings in Minnesota, a move that would lead to a partial government shutdown on Saturday. This is adding weight to the US Dollar.

On the macroeconomic front, markets brushed off the upbeat US Durable Goods Orders data on Monday, as the focus turns to the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) meeting, due on Wednesday. The bank is widely expected to leave its monetary policy unchanged, but President Trump might be tempted to take centre stage, announcing the name of Chairman Powell’s replacement, as his term ends in May.