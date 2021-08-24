USD/CHF pauses decline near 0.9130 on USD shallow gains

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/CHF remains muted on Tuesday in the Asian session.
  • Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar.
  • The Swiss franc gains on its safe-haven appeal amid coronavirus jitters and global growth recovery.

USD/CHF consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. After testing the high at around 0.9240 in August 13, the pair retraced back and made a low of 0.9112  in the previous session.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9132, up 0.02% for the day.

The US Treasury yields recover from the lows and trades at 1.26% with 0,08% gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY) moves in tandem with the benchmark 10-year yields above 93.00.

The greenback is being supported by the nervous risk environment.  Existing-home sales in the US gained 2% in July whereas the IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI fell to 61.2 in August.

Meantime, US Vice President Kamala Harris threaten China to coerce and intimidate in the South China Sea.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,479.08, up 0.85%.

As for now, traders are waiting for the US Existing Home Sales data to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.913
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.9124
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9135
Daily SMA50 0.9163
Daily SMA100 0.9121
Daily SMA200 0.9076
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9178
Previous Daily Low 0.9123
Previous Weekly High 0.9207
Previous Weekly Low 0.91
Previous Monthly High 0.9274
Previous Monthly Low 0.904
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9144
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9157
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9105
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9086
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.905
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9161
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9197
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9217

 

 

