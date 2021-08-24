USD/CHF pauses decline near 0.9130 on USD shallow gains

USD/CHF remains muted on Tuesday in the Asian session.

Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar.

The Swiss franc gains on its safe-haven appeal amid coronavirus jitters and global growth recovery.

USD/CHF consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. After testing the high at around 0.9240 in August 13, the pair retraced back and made a low of 0.9112 in the previous session.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9132, up 0.02% for the day.

The US Treasury yields recover from the lows and trades at 1.26% with 0,08% gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY) moves in tandem with the benchmark 10-year yields above 93.00.

The greenback is being supported by the nervous risk environment. Existing-home sales in the US gained 2% in July whereas the IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI fell to 61.2 in August.

Meantime, US Vice President Kamala Harris threaten China to coerce and intimidate in the South China Sea.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,479.08, up 0.85%.

As for now, traders are waiting for the US Existing Home Sales data to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/CHF additional levels