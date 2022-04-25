USD/CHF oscillates in a range of 0.9550-0.9570, focus shifts to SNB Jordan’s speech

- USD/CHF consolidates in a 20-pips range after a juggernaut upside move.
- Fed-SNB policy stance diversion underpinned the greenback against the Swiss franc.
- Investors are expecting more than one 50 bps rate hike by the Fed this year.
The USD/CHF pair is witnessing back and forth moves in early Tokyo in a range of 0.9555-0.9575. The asset has been scaling higher right from the first tick in April on progressing odds of a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its upcoming monetary policy meet while the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will stick with its ultra-loose monetary policy due to lower aggregate demand.
Inflation is sky-rocketing in the US economy and it won’t be wrong to say that the economy is entering into a prolonged hawkish environment where interest rates will continue to elevate and balance sheet size will reduce drastically in order to squeeze liquidity from the market. For the certainty of the liquidity squeeze, investors should brace more than one 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. Also, the Fed will do the strategic decision-making to return to neutral rates sooner rather than later.
On the Swiss franc front, investors are focusing on the speech from SNB Governor Thomas J. Jordan, which is due on Friday. This will provide insights into the likely monetary policy action by the SNB in its upcoming monetary policy. Meanwhile, investors have shrugged off Swiss’s 13-year high inflation print at 2.2%.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9565
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.9573
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9367
|Daily SMA50
|0.9308
|Daily SMA100
|0.9256
|Daily SMA200
|0.9228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9593
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9529
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9593
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9421
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9568
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9553
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9537
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9501
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9473
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9629
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9665
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears run into a monthly demand area, eyes on critical data ahead
AUD/USD is poised for further downside for the week ahead, but that will depend on a key area of support giving out and traders will be looking for a catalyst in this week's inflation data from Australia.
USD/JPY opens in the previous consolidation area of 127.46-129.40
USD/JPY kick-starts Monday’s session on a flat note as uncertainty loom amid aggressive Fed. Soaring inflation and lower unemployment levels are indicating a jumbo rate hike from the Fed.
Gold is offered and taking on key support, lowest levels since April 7
Gold price has been pressured in Tokyo and has printed a fresh low for the Asian session on Monday. The US dollar is firming at an hourly level of support as the euro starts to stall on its opening bid following the outcome of the French elections.
Cardano price is on the cusp of a 50% return for daredevils
Cardano (ADA) price looks to be on the cusp of booking a third consecutive losing streak. But under the hood, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reveals that bulls are pushing against and are buying on the dips in a fade-in trade.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Netflix finds sellers but no subscribers, yields hit equity indicies
Another directionless week for equities as some initial enthusiasm was knocked on the head from firstly Netflix (NFLX) and then rising bond yields. Netflix found plenty of willing sellers but not too many willing subscribers.