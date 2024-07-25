USD/CHF maintains a downward trajectory despite strong US GDP data

- USD/CHF falls further to 0.8800, marking a decline of 0.48%.
- US GDP continues to surpass market expectations, growing at 2.8% YoY.
- Markets increasingly expect rate cuts from the Fed and SNB in September.
In Thursday's trading session, the USD/CHF continued to extend its decline, closing down by 0.48% at around 0.8800 despite the robust GDP figures released by the United States. This resulted in a total loss of over 2% for the pair during the last two sessions.
The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed promising results as it expanded at an annual rate of 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the initial estimate given by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. The figures outperformed the market expectations which were set at 2%, and the GDP posed a strong progress from the 1.4% rise seen in the first quarter.
Another less significant yet positive data came from the US when it reported Initial Jobless Claims for the week that ended on July 19 at 235K, which showed improvements. In contrast, Durable Goods Orders in June witnessed a dramatic fall of 6.6%.
The upcoming blackout period suggests that there won’t be any further comments from the Fed. Currently, the CME Fedwatch Tool strongly predicts a heightened prospect of a rate cut in September. The market also bet on a third rate cut in September by the Swiss National Bank (SNB).
USD/CHF technical analysis
The technical outlook for USD/CHF remains neutral-bearish as the pair consistently trades below the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). As seen on Thursday, technical indicators continually stay in the negative range.
The new support levels have been revised to 0.8750 and 0.8730, while resistance levels have now been adjusted to 0.8800, 0.8830, and 0.8850.
USD/CHF daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Some contention seems to have emerged near 0.6500
Another day, another pullback in AUD/USD. This time the pair dropped to multi-week lows and approached the key 0.6500 support, always on the back of weak commodity prices and concerns surrounding the Chinese economy.
EUR/USD: Downside halted near the 200-day SMA
EUR/USD regained some balance and left behind two consecutive daily declines, advancing to the 1.0870 region following the indecisive price action in the US Dollar ahead of key PCE data due on Friday.
Gold challenges critical support
Gold remains under selling pressure on Thursday, trading near a fresh multi-week low of $2,357.92. The bright metal eased throughout the first half of the day amid a dismal market mood. Equities led the way, falling on the back of weak earning reports and a sharp slide in the tech sector.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit closed-door meeting could result in resolution, XRP hovers around $0.62
Ripple hovers above key support at $0.62 as traders await a resolution in the US Securities & Exchange Commission lawsuit. The meeting is scheduled to occur behind closed doors on July 25. According to pro-crypto attorney Fred Rispoli, the lawsuit against Ripple could end by July 2024.
Buying on a market decline
In today’s TradeGATEHub Live Trading session, Coach Dale inquires about the specific issues Michael Venezia was buying during the recent market decline. Dale also provides a detailed analysis of precious metals, sharing his insights on potential downside targets.