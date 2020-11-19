USD/CHF loses steam after rejection at 0.9130 resistance

- USD/CHF recovery hits resistance at 0.9130 and retreats to 0.9110 area
- The dollar pares losses and remains barely changed on the day.
- Speculation about Fed monetary easing in December is weighing on USD longs.
US dollar’s bullish reversal from 0.9105 area witnessed during the early European session on Thursday has been capped at 0.9130 and the pair retreated to 0.9110 area, to show little change on the daily chart.
USD puts an end to a five-day decline
The greenback has appreciated on Thursday, to halt a five-day losing streak with risk appetite vanishing as COVID-19 cases continue increasing. The moderate optimism about the progress on several vaccine projects has been crushed after the US announced that its coronavirus death toll has reached 250.000 and the New York City authorities decided to close schools in an attempt to curb the surge of infections.
The US Dollar Index appreciated about 0.3% on the European trading hours to pull back and turn negative during the US session. The worsening coronavirus pandemic in the US has prompted investors to anticipate further Fed easing at December’s meeting, which is weighing on USD long bets.
On the macroeconomic domain, US Weekly Jobless Claims increased beyond expectations in the week of November 13, posting 742,000 new claims against the market consensus of 707,000. The impact of this event on the US dollar, however, has been muted.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.911
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9114
|Daily SMA50
|0.9136
|Daily SMA100
|0.9171
|Daily SMA200
|0.9406
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9123
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9092
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9192
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9111
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9097
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9079
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9066
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9141
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9159
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
