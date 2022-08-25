USD/CHF pares weekly gains around 0.9655, mildly offered after failing to refresh the monthly peak the previous day.
That said, the one-month risk reversal (RR) of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, paused a six-day uptrend with the latest 0.00 figures for Wednesday, per the data source Reuters.
It’s worth noting that the options market gauge still braces for the second weekly positive, in line with the USD/CHF prices, despite recent weakness in the numbers.
The options market bias could be attributed to the broad US dollar pullback ahead of second-tier US data and the all-important speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium, on Friday.
It should be observed that mixed US data and the market’s anxiety ahead of the key event seemed to have probed USD/CHF bulls of late.
On Wednesday, US Durable Goods Order for July dropped to 0.0% versus 0.6% expected and an upwardly revised 2.2% previous reading. However, Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft rose past 0.3% market consensus to 0.4%, versus 0.9% prior. Further, Pending Home Sales improved to -1.0% MoM in July versus -4.0% expected and -8.9% prior (revised down from -8.6%). On a yearly basis, the Pending Home Sales decreased by 19.9%, versus the previous contraction of 20.0%.
Looking forward, the second version of the US Q2 GDP will join the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) for the said period to decorate the calendar. However, major attention will be given to RBNZ Governor Orr’s speech at the Jackson Hole for fresh impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
