USD/CHF jumps to three-month highs after FOMC meeting

- US Dollar rises after FOMC statement, gains speed during Powell’s press conference.
- USD/CHF heads for the highest close since June 18.
The USD/CHF pair jumped to 0.9979 after the FOMC meeting amid a rally of the US Dollar across the board. The Greenback strengthened amid growing division within the Fed.
Fed cut rates as expected, rising disagreement
The Fed cut interest rates by 25bp as widely expected to 1.75-2.00%. The decision was not unanimous. Esther George and Eric Rosengren again opposed the rate cut while James Bullard wanted a 50bp cut.
According to ING analysts, the Fed “has provided a confused message of upwardly revising its GDP forecast despite being concerned about growth while ignoring the recent pick-up in inflation completely. Moreover, there is no consensus on additional rate cuts being needed.”
Jerome Powell argued that the rate cut was due to developments and insurance against risks. He mentioned since the last meeting they have seen additional weakness abroad and an escalation in trade tensions.
After the decision, US President Trump criticized again the Fed for its policy. He twitted: “Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve Fail Again. No “guts,” no sense, no vision! A terrible communicator!” Recently Trump mentioned they should have negative rates.
USD/CHF holding above critical 0.9950
The post FOMC rally pushed USD/CHF above the key resistance 0.9950 that capped the upside in July and August. A close around current levels (0.9970) would point to a test of the parity level; above the next resistance might be seen at 1.0010.
Now, 0.9950 has become a support level. A slide below would alleviate the bullish tone and could represent another rejection from 0.9950, leaving the pair vulnerable to more losses.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9978
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.9931
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9867
|Daily SMA50
|0.9842
|Daily SMA100
|0.9914
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9969
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9912
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9947
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9854
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9934
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9906
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.988
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9849
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats on the hawkish Fed cut
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no further rate reductions. The bank acknowledged the strong labor market and robust consumption. However, it is worried about investment.
GBP/USD falls further away from 1.25 after the Fed
GBP/USD is trading further below 1.2500 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no fresh moves. The Brexit impasse and weak UK inflation figures weigh.
USD/JPY pops 20 pips on the as expected Fed
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.32 following the FOMC, travelling between 108.08 and 108.33 but is virtually flat on the day as the Fed lowered rats as expected by 25 basis points.
Gold drops on strength in the Greenback following a dubious Fed rate cut
Gold prices have dropped on the Federal Reserve decision whereby no real assurance of more cuts down the line were presented. However, the door has been left open which limits the downside potential in this move.
New Zealand GDP preview: growth seen slowing but RBNZ acted ahead
New Zealand will release this Thursday it´s Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter of the year, a couple of hours after the Fed’s monetary policy decision.